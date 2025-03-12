Michelle Obama reveals Barack Obama's terrible habit amid divorce rumors; 'I got this husband who's like…'

Michelle Obama jokingly chastised her husband, Barack Obama, on her new podcast with her elder brother, Craig Robinson. Michelle Obama, 61, complained that Barack Obama, 63, had a terrible habit of arriving late.(Reuters)

Higher Ground, the media group founder by former President Obama and his wife, on Monday, launched “IMO with Michelle Obama & Craig Robinson”. Wednesday saw the release of the first two episodes, which included an introduction and an interview with actress Issa Rae.

In her first episode, Michelle, 61, complained that Barack Obama, 63, had a terrible habit of arriving late.

“I got this husband who's like, when it's time to leave, it's three o'clock, he's getting up and going to the bathroom!” the author of Becoming stated, as per Newsweek. “And I was like, 'Dude, dude, like three o'clock departure means you've done all that,' you know? It's like, don't start looking for your glasses, you know, at the three o'clock departure.”

She further noted that Obama has “improved” over 30 years of their marriage.

The mother of two, who is parent to Malia and Sasha, said she taught her girls to be on time.

“If they're doing anything with me, they are early, so they've learned how to snap to it.”

The former First Lady has hosted Michelle Obama Podcast before. According to her website bio, it “was the most successful original in Spotify history, bringing in more women listeners over 40 than any other podcast” when it was first released in 2020.

Michelle Obama reveals why she intended to start new podcast

Taking to Instagram, Michelle shared her reasons for wanting to launch a podcast in 2025.

Stressing that a lot is happening in the world at the moment, she told her 56.8 million followers, “We're living through some really complicated and confusing times, and on top of that, folks are trying to juggle family life, work dynamics, relationships, aging parents, and more.”

She hailed Craig as one of the individuals who never fails to provide her with the comedy, knowledge, and insights that she needs to get through any situation. “Together, we'll share our perspectives about some of your questions. And we won't be doing it alone. We'll be joined by special guests, friends, and experts along the way.”

She further ensured that she will tell truth and discuss a wide range of perspectives. “A lot of learning. And plenty of laughs. We all need some moments of light right now.”

New episodes of IMO featuring Michelle Obama and Craig Robinson will be made accessible every week on Spotify, YouTube and Apple Podcasts.