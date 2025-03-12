Ahead of Michelle Obama's new podcast, fans wonder if she'll talk about divorce. Here's what we know

Michelle Obama and her brother, Craig Robinson, are set to host a new weekly podcast series from this month. AP quoted a press release as saying that “IMO with Michelle Obama & Craig Robinson” will address “everyday questions shaping our lives, relationships and the world around us.” Ahead of the podcast’s release, fans are wondering if Michelle will talk about divorce. Ahead of Michelle Obama's new podcast, fans wonder if she'll talk about divorce (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File)(AP)

Some of the guests set to speak to Michelle and Craig include actors Issa Rae and Keke Palmer and psychologist Dr. Orna Guralnik. Some other guests include filmmakers Seth and Lauren Rogan; soccer star Abby Wambach; authors Jay Shetty, Glennon Doyle and Logan Ury; editor Elaine Welteroth; radio personality Angie Martinez; media mogul Tyler Perry; actor Tracee Ellis Ross; husband-and-wife athlete and actor Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union; and Airbnb CEO Brian Chesky.

Spotify says of the podcast, “Michelle Obama and her big brother Craig Robinson bring their unique experiences and candid perspectives to a range of listeners’ personal dilemmas, from the everyday to the existential. Each week, they’re joined by special guests to tackle audience questions with practical advice, relatable anecdotes, and plenty of laughs. From dating and relationships to parenting and financial planning, IMO sees the iconic First Lady at her most relaxed and honest. This podcast will leave you laughing, reflecting, and feeling more prepared to tackle life’s challenges.”

The news of the podcast came at a time when Michelle has been missing in action and her husband, Barack Obama, has been seen solo on at least three occasions. The situation led to divorce rumours, prompting many to ask ahead of the podcast – will Michelle talk about it on the podcast?

Will Michelle Obama talk about divorce on her podcast?

As reviewed by the New York Times, Michelle did speak about divorce in the first two episodes – to be specific, her brother’s divorce from his first wife Janis Robinson in 2000. The brother and sister also discussed Michelle’s marriage to Barack in the first two episodes, NYT reported.

After Barack and Michelle were not spotted together for a while, rumours of Barack’s affair with Jennifer Anniston surfaced. Although the Obamas were not seen together, they did share adorable posts for each other on birthdays, and Valentine's Day.