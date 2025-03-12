Michelle Obama to answer ‘questions about the biggest challenges’ in life in new podcast

Michelle Obama giving fans a look into her latest podcast venture with her brother, Craig Robinson. “We are so excited for you to listen to our brand new podcast,” the former first lady shared in a teaser clip posted on Instagram Tuesday. Michelle Obama reveals her podcast with Craig Robinson, 'IMO,' launching Wednesday. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File)(AP)

The podcast, ‘IMO with Michelle Obama and Craig Robinson,’ is set to launch on Wednesday. “Every week, Craig and I will be joined by a special guest as we try to grapple with life’s biggest questions. Episodes one and two premiere tomorrow on YouTube, and are available to listen wherever you get your podcasts,” Obama's Insta post captioned.

“Together, Craig and I are going to take your questions about the challenges you're grappling with in life. Because let's be real, we are living through some really complicated and confusing times, and people are feeling more alone than ever,” the former First Lady stated in the teaser clip.

Michelle Obama welcomes Issa Rae in second episode

The promotional video released on Tuesday also included clips of upcoming guests, such as actor and comedian Seth Rogen and actress Keke Palmer.

“We're not saying we have all the answers,” Robinson admitted. “But, we do have plenty of opinions,” Obama added.

Obama and Robinson also invited listeners to submit their own questions for discussion on future episodes. The project is produced by Higher Ground Media, the production company founded by Michelle and Barack Obama.

The New York Times, which received an advance look at the first two episodes, reported, “The hosts mainly offered advice based on their life experiences, and refrained from addressing current events or politics.”

The second episode features actress Issa Rae, who joins Obama and Robinson for a conversation on “a single topic, maintaining adult friendships, based on a listener’s question.”