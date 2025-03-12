Michelle Obama's ‘IMO’ podcast: Release date, where to listen and guest list

Michelle Obama and her brother, Craig Robinson, will share their life experiences, interview celebrities, and answer questions from listeners on IMO—a new podcast premiering on March 12. The show, which stands for "In My Opinion," will focus on personal stories and conversations, steering clear of heavy political discussions, as reported by The Independent. Former First Lady Michelle Obama launches her new podcast 'In my opinion' on 12, March with brother Craig(AFP/representative )

The debut episode of IMO will drop on March 12, featuring the first two episodes. New episodes will follow weekly and will be available on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, YouTube, and other popular podcast platforms.

“Let’s be real: we are living through some really complicated and confusing times, and people are feeling more alone than ever,” Obama says in the trailer for the podcast.

Actor, writer, and producer Issa Rae is the first guest following the premiere episode. In episode 2, Rae opens up about overcoming the challenges of “mismatched expectations in adult friendships.”

In addition, on Thursday, March 13, Obama and Robinson will record a special live edition of their podcast at SXSW in Austin.

Throughout the series, Obama and Robinson will share their personal perspectives on navigating life’s challenges—whether it’s managing the complexities of marriage and raising children, dealing with friendship drama, or exploring the dating world. Obama adds that their weekly guests will "keep us honest" as they discuss these topics.

The Obamas' production company will bring together their "unique experiences and candid perspectives" to provide insightful, funny, and practical advice. Weekly guests and experts will join to share their own stories, further shaping the conversation.

Exciting guests lined up include actors Seth Rogen and Keke Palmer, filmmaker Tyler Perry, and Brian Chesky, CEO of Airbnb. A video version of the podcast will also be available.

This isn’t Michelle Obama’s first podcast venture. She previously hosted an Audible original podcast called Michelle Obama: The Light Podcast, where she explored her friendships with Oprah Winfrey, Ellen DeGeneres, Tyler Perry, and Conan O’Brien.