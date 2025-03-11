Attack on Titan, Haikyu voice actor announces marriage to non-celebrity

Yoshimasa Hosaya, the Japanese voice actor behind characters like Attack on Titan’s Reiner Braun, Haikyu’s Asahi Azumane and My Hero Academia’s Tsukoyomi / Fumikage Tokoyami, announced his marriage on Monday via social media. On March 10, he took to his X/Twitter account to share the happy news with his fans. Otakus and other supporters banded together to congratulate the voice actor. Attack on Titan and Haikyu voice actor Yoshimasa Hosaya announced his marriage to a non-celebrity this week. (Pinterest)

Attack on Titan actor announces marriage on X

Releasing a statement on X, he began, “I apologize for the personal nature of this, but I, Hosoya Yoshimasa, would like to announce that I have recently gotten married.

My partner is a non-celebrity with no ties to the entertainment industry.” (Check out the tweet here)

According to Anime News Network’s English translation of the announcement, Yoshimasa Hosaya added, “Since I became fascinated with theatre as a student, I have been able to continue working to this day thanks to various connections and the help of those around me.

"I would like to continue to work hard, keeping close to my heart the connections with my supporters and those involved in my work. I would like to ask for your continued support in the future.”

Anime voice actors give their good wishes

Fellow actress Megumi Han, who voices Hunter x Hunter’s Gon Freecss, The Blue Exorcist’s Homare Todo, Kaiju No 8’s young Kafka Hibino and Oshi No Ko’s Kana Arima, among other major characters across anime franchises, commented under the tweet: “Hosomasa-san, Congratulations!!! Congratulations!!! Congratulations!!!”

At the time of writing, the Attack on Titan star’s post has gained quite the attraction, amassing over 12.7 million views and more than 283,000 likes. Japanese voice actor Nobuhiko Okamoto (Sakamoto Days’ Natsuki Seba, Blue Exorcist’s Rin Okumura, My Hero Academia’s Katsuki Balugo) also shared his warm congratulations, wishing his newlywed colleague a long and happy life with his life partner.

Other renowned stars from the anime industry who joined the online celebrations were Yuki Kaji (Attack on Titan’s Eren Jaeger, My Hero Academia’s Shoto Todoroki), Kensho Ono (Kuroko’s Basketball’s Tetsuya Kuroko, Attack on Titan’s Floch Forster, Blue Box’s Shuji Yusa), Chiaki Kobayashi (Blue Box’s Kyo Kasahara, MASHLE’s Mash Burnedead), Shinnosuke Tachibana (Kamisama Kiss’ Tomoe, Blue Lock’s Aoshi Tokimitsu) and more.