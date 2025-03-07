Menu Explore
Sakamoto Days Episode 9: Exact release date, where to watch and more

ByBhavika Rathore
Mar 07, 2025 01:25 AM IST

Read to get more details about Sakamoto Days episode 9 before its release.

The release date for Sakamoto Days episode 9 has finally dropped, and fans are eagerly anticipating what’s next. The previous episode left viewers on a high note, wrapping up the intense battle between Taro Sakamoto, Shin, and the flood leader. It’s clear why Taro Sakamoto is considered a legendary assassin, as glimpses of his incredible powers were showcased in the latest episode. Additionally, fans got to see the Order in action, adding even more intrigue to the unfolding story.

Sakamoto Days Episode 9 release date revealed.(@SAKAMOTODAYS_PR/X)
Sakamoto Days Episode 9 release date revealed.(@SAKAMOTODAYS_PR/X)

Sakamoto Days Episode 9 release date and time

Sakamoto Days episode 9 is scheduled for release on Saturday, March 8, 2025, at 11 pm (JST) in Japan. The episode will be simulcast globally, so fans around the world can experience the action on the same day. However, due to varying time zones, the release times will differ by region. To avoid spoilers and ensure you don't miss the highly anticipated episode, it is a good idea to check the release schedule for your specific area. This way, you can stay up to date and enjoy the latest action-packed chapter of Sakamoto Days right when it is available.

Time ZoneRelease TimeRelease DayRelease Date
Pacific Standard Time6 amSaturdayMarch 8, 2025
Central Standard Time8 amSaturdayMarch 8, 2025
Eastern Standard Time9 amSaturdayMarch 8, 2025
Greenwich Mean Time2 pmSaturdayMarch 8, 2025
Central European Summer Time3 pmSaturdayMarch 8, 2025
Indian Standard Time7:30 pmSaturdayMarch 8, 2025
Philippine Time10 pmSaturdayMarch 8, 2025
Australia Central Standard Time12:30 amSundayMarch 9, 2025

Where to watch Sakamoto Days Episode 9?

Fans in Japan can catch the latest episode on Tokyo TV and various local networks. International viewers can look forward to streaming the English-subtitled version on Netflix, along with other popular OTT platforms, ensuring that fans around the world won't miss out on the action.

What to expect from Sakamoto Days Episode 9?

Fans are in for a treat as Sakamoto Days episode 9 will finally bring Slur to the screen, and the anticipation is high. The upcoming episode promises to deliver stunning animation, especially with one of the most exciting fight sequences yet. This thrilling battle is set to mark a pivotal moment in the current arc, and TMS Entertainment is pulling out all the stops to make it unforgettable.

As Sakamoto faces off against Kashima, viewers can expect intense action, incredible visuals, and a climactic turn of events that will leave fans eagerly awaiting the next chapter.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
