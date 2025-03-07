Sakamoto Days Episode 9: Exact release date, where to watch and more

The release date for Sakamoto Days episode 9 has finally dropped, and fans are eagerly anticipating what’s next. The previous episode left viewers on a high note, wrapping up the intense battle between Taro Sakamoto, Shin, and the flood leader. It’s clear why Taro Sakamoto is considered a legendary assassin, as glimpses of his incredible powers were showcased in the latest episode. Additionally, fans got to see the Order in action, adding even more intrigue to the unfolding story. Sakamoto Days Episode 9 release date revealed.(@SAKAMOTODAYS_PR/X)

Also Read: Hannah Berner breaks silence after Megan Thee Stallion interview sparks backlash: ‘I wish…’

Sakamoto Days Episode 9 release date and time

Sakamoto Days episode 9 is scheduled for release on Saturday, March 8, 2025, at 11 pm (JST) in Japan. The episode will be simulcast globally, so fans around the world can experience the action on the same day. However, due to varying time zones, the release times will differ by region. To avoid spoilers and ensure you don't miss the highly anticipated episode, it is a good idea to check the release schedule for your specific area. This way, you can stay up to date and enjoy the latest action-packed chapter of Sakamoto Days right when it is available.

Time Zone Release Time Release Day Release Date Pacific Standard Time 6 am Saturday March 8, 2025 Central Standard Time 8 am Saturday March 8, 2025 Eastern Standard Time 9 am Saturday March 8, 2025 Greenwich Mean Time 2 pm Saturday March 8, 2025 Central European Summer Time 3 pm Saturday March 8, 2025 Indian Standard Time 7:30 pm Saturday March 8, 2025 Philippine Time 10 pm Saturday March 8, 2025 Australia Central Standard Time 12:30 am Sunday March 9, 2025

Where to watch Sakamoto Days Episode 9?

Fans in Japan can catch the latest episode on Tokyo TV and various local networks. International viewers can look forward to streaming the English-subtitled version on Netflix, along with other popular OTT platforms, ensuring that fans around the world won't miss out on the action.

Also Read: Ben Affleck wants to cast ex-wife Jennifer Garner in new film post-divorce from Jennifer Lopez: Report

What to expect from Sakamoto Days Episode 9?

Fans are in for a treat as Sakamoto Days episode 9 will finally bring Slur to the screen, and the anticipation is high. The upcoming episode promises to deliver stunning animation, especially with one of the most exciting fight sequences yet. This thrilling battle is set to mark a pivotal moment in the current arc, and TMS Entertainment is pulling out all the stops to make it unforgettable.

As Sakamoto faces off against Kashima, viewers can expect intense action, incredible visuals, and a climactic turn of events that will leave fans eagerly awaiting the next chapter.