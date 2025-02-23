Menu Explore
Blue Lock Chapter 294: Exact release date, time, where to read and more

ByBhavika Rathore
Feb 23, 2025 11:09 PM IST

Read to know more about the Blue Lock Chapter 294 before its release.

As the game raged on, Alexis Ness found himself in an unexpected moment of brilliance. With the ball at his feet, an unfamiliar surge of instinct took over him—something more than just the strategy he would been trained to execute. In that instant, a shift occurred, one that sent a perfect pass zipping toward the goal.

Blue Lock Chapter 294 release date released.(@Blue_Lock_En/X)
Blue Lock Chapter 294 release date released.(@Blue_Lock_En/X)

The crowd's roar was deafening, but it was not the player he had anticipated who pounced on the opportunity. Instead, Isagi, ever the opportunist, read the play and capitalised, slotting the ball home for the game-winning goal.

Blue Lock Chapter 294 release date and time

Blue Lock fans are eagerly counting down the days until the release of Chapter 294, set to drop at midnight on Wednesday, February 26 (JST). However, international fans will not have to wait that long, as they will be able to get their hands on the new chapter a day earlier, on Tuesday, February 25, depending on their time zone.

With release times varying across the globe, fans can check the table below to determine exactly when they can dive into the highly anticipated chapter in their respective regions. It is the perfect opportunity to stay ahead of the curve and experience the next thrilling development in the Blue Lock saga as soon as it lands!

Time ZoneRelease TimeRelease DayRelease Date
Pacific Daylight Time08:00 amTuesdayFebruary 25
Eastern Daylight Time11:00 amTuesdayFebruary 25
British Summer Time04:00 pmTuesdayFebruary 25
Central European Summer Time05:00 pmTuesdayFebruary 25
Indian Standard Time08:30 pmTuesdayFebruary 25
Philippine Standard Time11:00 pmTuesdayFebruary 25
Japanese Standard Time12:00 amWednesdayFebruary 26
Australia Central Standard Time12:30 amWednesdayFebruary 26

Where to read Blue Lock Chapter 294?

The next chapter will be available to read manga reader service set up by Kodansha called K manga. Fans can gain access to the service through either a website or mobile application. However, the service is available only to those in the United States and a subscription will be required to read the latest chapter.

What to expect from Blue Lock Chapter 294?

Blue Lock Chapter 294 promises to be a momentous one, as Bastard Munchen is poised to celebrate their victory in the highly coveted Neo-Egoist League. Isagi's decisive goal not only secured the win but also marked a symbolic victory over Rin Itoshi and Michael Kaiser, solidifying his place as a force to be reckoned with.

More than just a win, it is a bold declaration of war against all strikers on the world stage, setting the stage for a fierce showdown at the U-20 World Cup. On top of that, the chapter could delve into the complex relationship between Isagi and Kaiser. While they had initially united with a common goal to win, Kaiser's anger toward Alexis Ness for aiding Isagi in scoring adds a layer of tension to their dynamic

