Enhypen reigns at D Awards 2024; Squid Game's Jo Yuri, Zerobaseone, Riize crowned winners. See full list
The 1st D Awards in Seoul opened consolidated ENHYPEN's well-deserved K-pop presence. Ex-Iz*One member Jo Yuri bagged the Impact Award. Read more.
(LIVE): Sweet Home’s Go Min Si and Brewing Love’s Lee Jong Won led a star-packed gathering as the main MCs of the inaugural D Awards with UPICK ceremony on Saturday, Feb 22, 2025. Organised by Sports DongA, the first-ever edition of the brand-new K-pop awards show was held at Korea University’s Hwajeong Gymnasium.
With a performing artists lineup including top K-pop names like ENHYPEN, FIFTY FIFTY, ZEROBASEONE, RIIZE, NCT WISH and others in attendance, the event began at 6 pm KST. The pre-awards red carpet event at 3:30 pm KST welcomed a star-studded presenters roster featuring K-drama star Cha Seung Won, Ahn Eun Jin, Kim Ji Eun, Park Jinyoung (aka GOT7’s Jinyoung), Roh Jeong Eui, and Go Kyung Pyo, to name a few. The delayed broadcast for the show was however aired by Channel A at 10:30 pm KST.
2024 D Awards: Who won big?
Boy groups ENYPEN, RIIZE and ZEROBASEONE especially enjoyed their time in the spotlight on Saturday evening. The beloved music acts took home multiple awards, forging the rising trajectory for an impressive era of new-age K-pop artists. Rookies like QWER, UNIS, YOUNG POSSE and KickFlip also did their best in the race to the top. Audience also roared in support for K-pop singer-turned-actress Jo Yuri of Squid Game 2 fame, who took home the D Awards Impact trophy.
In addition to some pre-decided fan-pick award categories, the first D Awards focussed on celebrating leading music acts of the past year by honouring them with the ‘Delights’ trophies. Meanwhile, up-and-coming rookies were awarded the ‘Dreamers’ titles.
Here are all the winners of the 1st D Awards 2024.
1st D Awards winners list
Pre-announced categories
- Best Boy Group Popularity: ENHYPEN
- Best Girl Group Popularity: tripleS
- Best Boy Solo Popularity: Lee Seungyoon
- Best Girl Solo Popularity: Red Velvet's Wendy
- UPICK Global Choice - Boy: ZEROBASEONE's Zhang Hao
- UPICK Global Choice - Girl: TWICE's Chaeyoung
- Best Group: ENHYPEN, RIIZE
- Best Tour: ENHYPEN, TREASURE
- Best Stage: ZEROBASEONE, P1Harmony
- Best Video: aespa, RIIZE
- Best Choreography: TWS, ILLIT
- Best Band: DAY6, QWER
- Best OST: N.Flying
- D-Awards Discover: KickFlip, 82MAJOR, UNIS, tripleS, YOUNG POSSE, FIFTY FIFTY
Announced at the main D Awards ceremony
- D Awards Remark: KickFlip
- Dreams Silver Label: UNIS, 82MAJOR, NCT WISH, ILLIT, BABYMONSTER, TWS, YOUNG POSSE,
- Delights Blue Label: ILLIT, TWS, RIIZE, NCT WISH, ZEROBASEONE, TREASURE, ENHYPEN, P1Harmony, aespa, P1Harmony, NMIXX, tripleS, DAY6, N.Flying, SEVENTEEN
- Impact Award: Former Iz*One member and Squid Game Season 2 star Jo Yuri, YouTuber Mimiminu, The Fiery Priest 2 actor Seo Bum June
*This is a developing stories. More information will be added soon.
