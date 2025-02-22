Enhypen reigns at D Awards 2024; Squid Game's Jo Yuri, Zerobaseone, Riize crowned winners. See full list

(LIVE): Sweet Home’s Go Min Si and Brewing Love’s Lee Jong Won led a star-packed gathering as the main MCs of the inaugural D Awards with UPICK ceremony on Saturday, Feb 22, 2025. Organised by Sports DongA, the first-ever edition of the brand-new K-pop awards show was held at Korea University’s Hwajeong Gymnasium. ENHYPEN bagged multiple trophies at the 1st D Awards on Saturday, Feb 22, 2025. Jo Yuri secured the Impact Awards. (HYBE Labels / Netflix)

With a performing artists lineup including top K-pop names like ENHYPEN, FIFTY FIFTY, ZEROBASEONE, RIIZE, NCT WISH and others in attendance, the event began at 6 pm KST. The pre-awards red carpet event at 3:30 pm KST welcomed a star-studded presenters roster featuring K-drama star Cha Seung Won, Ahn Eun Jin, Kim Ji Eun, Park Jinyoung (aka GOT7’s Jinyoung), Roh Jeong Eui, and Go Kyung Pyo, to name a few. The delayed broadcast for the show was however aired by Channel A at 10:30 pm KST.

2024 D Awards: Who won big?

Boy groups ENYPEN, RIIZE and ZEROBASEONE especially enjoyed their time in the spotlight on Saturday evening. The beloved music acts took home multiple awards, forging the rising trajectory for an impressive era of new-age K-pop artists. Rookies like QWER, UNIS, YOUNG POSSE and KickFlip also did their best in the race to the top. Audience also roared in support for K-pop singer-turned-actress Jo Yuri of Squid Game 2 fame, who took home the D Awards Impact trophy.

In addition to some pre-decided fan-pick award categories, the first D Awards focussed on celebrating leading music acts of the past year by honouring them with the ‘Delights’ trophies. Meanwhile, up-and-coming rookies were awarded the ‘Dreamers’ titles.

Here are all the winners of the 1st D Awards 2024.

1st D Awards winners list

Pre-announced categories

Best Boy Group Popularity: ENHYPEN

ENHYPEN Best Girl Group Popularity: tripleS

tripleS Best Boy Solo Popularity: Lee Seungyoon

Lee Seungyoon Best Girl Solo Popularity: Red Velvet's Wendy

Red Velvet's Wendy UPICK Global Choice - Boy: ZEROBASEONE's Zhang Hao

ZEROBASEONE's Zhang Hao UPICK Global Choice - Girl: TWICE's Chaeyoung

TWICE's Chaeyoung Best Group: ENHYPEN, RIIZE

ENHYPEN, RIIZE Best Tour: ENHYPEN, TREASURE

ENHYPEN, TREASURE Best Stage: ZEROBASEONE, P1Harmony

ZEROBASEONE, P1Harmony Best Video: aespa, RIIZE

aespa, RIIZE Best Choreography: TWS, ILLIT

TWS, ILLIT Best Band: DAY6, QWER

DAY6, QWER Best OST: N.Flying

N.Flying D-Awards Discover: KickFlip, 82MAJOR, UNIS, tripleS, YOUNG POSSE, FIFTY FIFTY

Announced at the main D Awards ceremony

D Awards Remark: KickFlip

KickFlip Dreams Silver Label: UNIS, 82MAJOR, NCT WISH, ILLIT, BABYMONSTER, TWS, YOUNG POSSE,

UNIS, 82MAJOR, NCT WISH, ILLIT, BABYMONSTER, TWS, YOUNG POSSE, Delights Blue Label: ILLIT, TWS, RIIZE, NCT WISH, ZEROBASEONE, TREASURE, ENHYPEN, P1Harmony, aespa, P1Harmony, NMIXX, tripleS, DAY6, N.Flying, SEVENTEEN

ILLIT, TWS, RIIZE, NCT WISH, ZEROBASEONE, TREASURE, ENHYPEN, P1Harmony, aespa, P1Harmony, NMIXX, tripleS, DAY6, N.Flying, SEVENTEEN Impact Award: Former Iz*One member and Squid Game Season 2 star Jo Yuri, YouTuber Mimiminu, The Fiery Priest 2 actor Seo Bum June

*This is a developing stories. More information will be added soon.