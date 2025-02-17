BTS' RM named best hip-hop artist at 32nd Hanteo Music Awards; Seventeen scores Best Album Daesang | Day 2 winners
Combining the previous day's wins, aespa, TXT, SEVENTEEN and (G)I-DLE snagged the Grand Prizes at the 2024 Hanteo Music Awards this weekend.
Day 2 of the 32nd Hanteo Music Awards went live on Sunday, with K-pop acts SEVENTEEN and (G)I-DLE taking home the highest honours.
Jun Jin Young aka Jinyoung (of Netflix's Sweet Home fame), and (G)I-DLE's Miyeon led the main host duties at the two-day celebration of K-pop talent at Jangchung Arena in Seoul. EVNNE, Lee Seung Yoon, Choi Yena, HYB, RIIZE, LIGHTSUM, 8TURN, NCT WISH, YoungTak and YOUNG POSSE graced the stage as part of the second day’s star-studded performing lineup.
Big winners at this year's HMAs
Livestreamed online for free via the BIGC website for global audiences, the annual music event saw BTS’ RM snag the Hip-Hop award this weekend. The special award announcement described his latest contributions to the album “Right Place, Wrong Person,” as “A masterpiece that transcends cultural and genre boundaries.” RM, on the other hand, earned praise as “A storyteller of this era who proves himself with music that infuses artistic sensibilities.”
However, ultimately SEVENTEEN and (G)I-DLE led the way with their Best Album ("SPILL THE FEELS") and Best Song ("Fate") Daesang wins.
Their big wins alongside aespa and TOMORROW X TOGETHER’s Best Artist and Best Performance victories on Saturday made for a total of 4 Grand Prize categories this year. (Check out the day 1 winners list here: Winners of 32nd Hanteo Music Awards day 1: Tomorrow x Together, aespa snag Daesang; Minnie, Jimin shine as soloists)
Meanwhile, SM Entertainment's RIIZE emerged as a major winner on the second day of the HMAs. The boy group secured three trophies on Sunday: Bonsang, Best Trend Leader and The Most Prime Group.
Here is the complete list of day 2 winners for the 2024 Hanteo Music Awards.
32nd Hanteo Music Awards 2024 winners: Day 2
- Artist of the Year (Bonsang): RIIZE, IU, SEVENTEEN, ZEROBASEONE, PLAVE, NewJeans, IVE, NCT Dream, YoungTak
- Rookie of the Year (Male): NCT WISH
- Rookie of the Year (Female): ILLIT
- Post-Generation: YENA
- Blooming Performance Group: YOUNG POSSE
- Emerging Artist: EVNNE
- Best Trend Leader: RIIZE
- (Special Award) Hip-Hop: BTS' RM
- (Special Award) Band: Lee Seung Yoon
- (Special Award) Trot: YoungTak
Also read | ‘Love Scout didn’t disappoint': Han Ji Min, Lee Joon Hyuk's romance finale scores highest ratings; fan praise pours in
- Great Female Artist: YENA
- Great Vocal Group: HYB
- Hanteo-choice K-pop Male Artist: 8TURN
- Hanteo-choice K-pop Female Artist: LIGHTSUM
- The Most Prime Group: RIIZE
- Next Worldwide Group: NCT WISH
- Whos Fandom Award (revealed beforehand): OHMYGIRL, Lim Young Woong
- Best Album (DAESANG): “SPILL THE FEELS” by SEVENTEEN
- Best Song (DAESANG): “Fate” by (G)I-DLE
Congratulations to all the 2024 Hanteo Music Awards winners!
Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.