BTS' RM named best hip-hop artist at 32nd Hanteo Music Awards; Seventeen scores Best Album Daesang | Day 2 winners

Day 2 of the 32nd Hanteo Music Awards went live on Sunday, with K-pop acts SEVENTEEN and (G)I-DLE taking home the highest honours. BTS leader RM secured the special Hip-Hop Award at the 32nd Hanteo Music Awards (Day 2) on Sunday, February 17, 2025. SEVENTEEN took home the Bonsang and the Best Album Grand Prize. (X @Hanteo_HMAs)

Jun Jin Young aka Jinyoung (of Netflix's Sweet Home fame), and (G)I-DLE's Miyeon led the main host duties at the two-day celebration of K-pop talent at Jangchung Arena in Seoul. EVNNE, Lee Seung Yoon, Choi Yena, HYB, RIIZE, LIGHTSUM, 8TURN, NCT WISH, YoungTak and YOUNG POSSE graced the stage as part of the second day’s star-studded performing lineup.

Big winners at this year's HMAs

Livestreamed online for free via the BIGC website for global audiences, the annual music event saw BTS’ RM snag the Hip-Hop award this weekend. The special award announcement described his latest contributions to the album “Right Place, Wrong Person,” as “A masterpiece that transcends cultural and genre boundaries.” RM, on the other hand, earned praise as “A storyteller of this era who proves himself with music that infuses artistic sensibilities.”

However, ultimately SEVENTEEN and (G)I-DLE led the way with their Best Album ("SPILL THE FEELS") and Best Song ("Fate") Daesang wins.

Their big wins alongside aespa and TOMORROW X TOGETHER’s Best Artist and Best Performance victories on Saturday made for a total of 4 Grand Prize categories this year. (Check out the day 1 winners list here: Winners of 32nd Hanteo Music Awards day 1: Tomorrow x Together, aespa snag Daesang; Minnie, Jimin shine as soloists)

Meanwhile, SM Entertainment's RIIZE emerged as a major winner on the second day of the HMAs. The boy group secured three trophies on Sunday: Bonsang, Best Trend Leader and The Most Prime Group.

Here is the complete list of day 2 winners for the 2024 Hanteo Music Awards.

32nd Hanteo Music Awards 2024 winners: Day 2

Artist of the Year (Bonsang): RIIZE, IU, SEVENTEEN, ZEROBASEONE, PLAVE, NewJeans, IVE, NCT Dream, YoungTak

RIIZE, IU, SEVENTEEN, ZEROBASEONE, PLAVE, NewJeans, IVE, NCT Dream, YoungTak Rookie of the Year (Male): NCT WISH

NCT WISH Rookie of the Year (Female): ILLIT

ILLIT Post-Generation: YENA

YENA Blooming Performance Group: YOUNG POSSE

YOUNG POSSE Emerging Artist: EVNNE

EVNNE Best Trend Leader: RIIZE

RIIZE (Special Award) Hip-Hop: BTS' RM

BTS' RM (Special Award) Band: Lee Seung Yoon

Lee Seung Yoon (Special Award) Trot: YoungTak

Also read | ‘Love Scout didn’t disappoint': Han Ji Min, Lee Joon Hyuk's romance finale scores highest ratings; fan praise pours in

Great Female Artist: YENA

YENA Great Vocal Group: HYB

HYB Hanteo-choice K-pop Male Artist: 8TURN

8TURN Hanteo-choice K-pop Female Artist: LIGHTSUM

LIGHTSUM The Most Prime Group: RIIZE

RIIZE Next Worldwide Group: NCT WISH

NCT WISH Whos Fandom Award (revealed beforehand): OHMYGIRL, Lim Young Woong

OHMYGIRL, Lim Young Woong Best Album (DAESANG): “SPILL THE FEELS” by SEVENTEEN

“SPILL THE FEELS” by SEVENTEEN Best Song (DAESANG): “Fate” by (G)I-DLE

Congratulations to all the 2024 Hanteo Music Awards winners!