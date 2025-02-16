‘Love Scout didn’t disappoint': Han Ji Min, Lee Joon Hyuk's romance finale scores highest ratings; fan praise pours in

Love Scout’s success has only been reaching new heights since its January 3 premiere. Kicking off Han Ji Min and Lee Joon Hyuk’s heartfelt and mature workplace romance on a Friday night, the SBS TV drama started with the lowest average nationwide viewership ratings of 5.2%. Love Scout, starring Han Ji Min, Lee Joon Hyuk, Kim Yoon Hye and Kim Do Hoon, amassed its highest ratings of the season on February 14, 2025. (Instagram)

Since then, the audience share turning up for the weekend episodes has only gone up. Finally, on Valentine’s Day, the show poetically concluded the heartwarming 12-episode run with the highest ratings yet: 12%.

The beloved romance drama’s finale also sat at the top of the list of most-watched miniseries of Friday, assuming the lead in its time slot across all channels. In addition to the charting atop the weekly ratings, Love Scout topped February's Drama Brand Reputation Rankings.

According to the Korean Business Research Institute's data, the SBS drama garnered a reputation index of 16,384,706 thanks to Joon Hyuk and Ji Min's “honey-sweet chemistry.” Lee, on the other hand, secured second rank among 50 actors on the Drama Actor Brand Reputation Rankings, gaining a cumulative score of 9,209,977. Meanwhile, Han's brand was analysed at 5,360,590, as she came in fourth.

Love Scout concludes without any complications or toxic traumas

Coming full circle, the series steered clear of toxic subplots that have often found their way into the romantic K-drama saga in the past. Although Han Ji Min and Lee Joon Hyuk’s (Lee Jun Hyuk) onscreen chemistry instantly wormed its way into the audience’s hearts, Kim Do Hoon and Kim Yoon Hye’s happy ending also worked its charm as a warm hug for the viewers.

Prior to the Love Scout fever, Yoo Yeon Seok and Chae Soo Bin’s MBC TV melodrama When the Phone Rings had shot to the top as a buzzworthy K-drama premiere. However, the series soon failed its audience, as the finale fell short of the audience’s expectations, plugging unwarranted and misplaced political twists.

Fortunately, Love Scout didn’t suffer a similar fate and passed with flying colours. Netizens hailed the series finale for its perfect landing and hearty conclusion.

Wishful thinking for Love Scout spinoff with Kim Do Hoon and Kim Yoon Hye as leads

Some fans are already demanding “second leads” Kim Do Hoon and Kim Yoon Hye to return for another drama as the main leads, possibly even for a Love Scout spinoff. With every single character’s arc being meticulously taken care of, the series has secured its spot as “one of the best and most well-written K-drama ever made” (X/Twitter) without any complicated love triangle.

Fans are nothing but appreciative of the series for offering them immense joy and comfort. Here’s how viewers reacted to the SBS drama with a realistic warmth.

Love Scout reviews: Final episode (X / Twitter)

“Watching Ji-Yun grow as a person is perhaps my fav arc in the show! I’m so proud of her I could sob. She has finally learned that being a leader doesn’t have to be so lonely! And needless to say #HanJiMin nailed this character to perfection!🤍”

“Eunho opening scene from ep1 was him walking into different way in the middle of crowded people, and he closes it with him walking towards his loml omg it's so beautifully written 😭t”

“No ex wife comeback no breakup after the trauma reveal almost no annoying ass subplots OH LOVE SCOUT.....”

“The biggest win is that the writer didn’t bring eunho’s ex back, their breakup lasted for less than half an ep, byeol didn’t challenge the idea of accepting jiyun and both leads are mature and understanding.”

Taking a jibe at the When the Phone Rings finale, another user wrote, “When the ending of another drama disappoints, love scout say 'STOP GENOCIDE’ respect.”

“Love Scout didn’t disappoint us until the very end. Without a doubt, it’s one of the best and most well-written kdramas ever made! I love that no character was left behind, everyone had their moment to shine in this episode. Thank u so much, Love Scout!”

And with that, one of the most well-written romance dramas comes to an end. they successfully delivered a package story of work-romance with full of likable characters. not only the main leads but everyone around them are gems ❤"

Petition for Jeonghun and Suhyeon's spin-off series— a writer and a chaebol. 😭🙏🏻💯"

Love Scout finale reviews by fans on MyDramaList

“BEST OFFICE ROMANCE 2025 1rt HALF FOR SURE !!!!!!!!!! MASTERPIECE.”

“Real romance is BACK.”