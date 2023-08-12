Han Ji Min cried on Behind Your Touch sets, reveals co-star Lee Min Ki. Here's why

Netflix's upcoming show Behind Your Touch is anything but your regular K-drama. The original JTBC show brings together Han Ji Min, Lee Min Ki, and EXO's Suho who recently connected with Hindustan Times all the way from South Korea to talk about their unusual psychometric thriller drama that has left people talking ever since trailer release. Behind Your Touch, starring Han Ji-min, Lee Min-ki, and Suho, is scheduled to premiere on Netflix and JTBC on August 12, every Saturday and Sunday. (Photo: HT)(HT)

Behind Your Touch revolves around a psychic vet and a detective who join hands to crack small-town cases. What tests them is a chilling serial killer mystery in the town with many suspects. While Han Ji Min plays Bong Ye Bun, a vet with psychometric powers, Lee Min Ki is described as a ‘hot-blooded’ detective. Suho plays a mysterious convenience store worker, Kim Seon Woo.

Talking about what went into preparing for their role, Han Ji Min, who has already played a vet onscreen, told Hindustan Times exclusively, “I have played a vet in my previous work Padam Padam. Back then I was someone who worked with mostly cats and dogs but this time around I am working more with cattle. The process of attention to those patients are little different so I prepared for that. For the comedic aspects, I felt like the most important part was to create synergy with my co-stars and the director. I had to focus on that during my rehearsals.”

Lee Min Ki gained weight for Behind Your Touch

Lee Min Ki reveals he added extra kilos to play Detective Moon Jang Yeol. “My character is a detective, he is said to be a hot-blooded one. To portray the character effectively I had to put on a little more weight. I had to bulk up for the character's appearance and because there is a mixture of different genres, I had to focus on what I had to do for each scene and situation to bring out all of those mixed genres effectively.”

Suho visited convenience stores for Behind Your Touch

Suho who returns to K-drama after years, shared he visited convenience stores in South Korea to absorb the nuances of his character. He shared, “As for me, my character is a lot slower and slower-paced than my original personality. I tried to walk, talk and even move about a little bit slower, I practised all of that. My character is someone who works around convenience stores, I sort of toured around different convenient stores. Although they all are mostly similar I tried to get here and see how the cashier worked and things like that.”

Behind Your Touch shoot has brought Lee Min Ki, Han Ji Min and Suho close undoubtedly. Why you ask? They shared their best memories from the making of the show.

Han Ji Min on touching people's hip

Han Ji Min said, "For me because I play this character who is able to perform psychometry when I touch the hip of an animal or person. Obviously, I had to touch a lot of people and animals.

“In the beginning, it starts out with chicken and then it goes on to touch a variety of other animals and that process I have to say was not easy. (laughs) Especially when I perform psychometry on a human being. Every time we were on the sets and I would meet them and say ‘Excuse me this is what I am going to do',” she said.

“But as time went on, I got very familiar with it to the point I didn’t find myself excusing myself before performing the psychometry (and touching). I think these were very interesting excises that I got to experience because of the fantasy element of our show.” While Han Ji Min surely had a lot of fun on the sets, she was also the one to get emotional on the last day of the shoot.

Lee Min Ki reveals Han Ji Min cried

Lee Min Ki recalled, “I am reminded of this moment. It was the last day of shooting and we had wrapped everything up and Han Ji Min cried on this day. I don’t think it was tears of joy or sadness; it was bittersweet because of mixed feelings because we had finished shooting. That moment allowed me to think about how much we enjoyed our time making this together. We poured out hearts into it. At the end of the day, we had such an amazing time together. I remember that moment fondly. It was very heartwarming.”

Suho chimed in and agreed with him. He shared his fondest memory, “It’s also the last day of shooting for me as well. We had this cake (for celebration). These two were saying such kind words to me, words of encouragement. I almost wished it didn’t end. So, the last day was memorable for me too.” Behind Your Touch will premiere on August 12.

