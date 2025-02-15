Winners of 32nd Hanteo Music Awards day 1: Tomorrow x Together, aespa snag Daesang; Minnie, Jimin shine as soloists
The 32nd Hanteo Music Awards ceremony kicked off on February 15, revealing the first pool of winners at the annual K-pop music show.
The winning announcements for the 32nd Hanteo Music Awards 2024 started pouring in on Saturday, February 15. Commemorating the record-breaking streak of K-pop artists for the past year, the annual musical event swung back for its 32nd anniversary on the weekend following Valentine's Day.
Jung Jin Young, aka Jinyoung (of Netflix's Sweet Home fame), and (G)I-DLE's Miyeon, took charge as the evening's main hosts at Jangchung Arena in Seoul. The two-part celebration, mostly based on fan votes, kicked off on Saturday at 5 PM KST (1:30 PM IST) with a red carpet event.
2024 Hanteo Music Awards categories and major winners
At 7 PM KST, the main show started giving away a plethora of trophies in the categories – Artist of the Year (Bonsang), Top Touring Artist, Grand Wave Musician, Blooming Star, Global Artist (continent-based series), Post Generation, Global Generation Icon and more.
On the first day of the Hanteo Music Awards 2024 (HMAs) or Hanteo Music Awards 2025 (as addressed in some media reports), TOMORROW X TOGETHER and aespa were both named as Daesang winners. The former took home the Best Performance trophy, while the latter earned the Best Artist title. Meanwhile, a slew of music acts such as ENHYPEN, Stray Kids, DAY6, (G)I-DLE, and LE SSERAFIM were awarded the Bonsang honours.
Here are the Day 1 winners of the 32nd Hanteo Music Awards 2024.
32nd Hanteo Music Awards 2024 winners: Day 1 full list
- Artist of the Year (Bonsang): Stray Kids, aespa, TWS, TOMORROW X TOGETHER (TXT), (G)I-DLE, DAY6, LE SSERAFIM, ENHYPEN, (G)I-DLE, LE SSERAFIM, ENHYPEN
- Emerging Artist: ARTMS
- Post Generation: EPEX
- Global Generation Icon: (G)I-DLE
- Global Artist in Oceania: TXT's Yeonjun
- Global Artist in North America: TXT
- Global Artist in Asia: PLAVE
- Global Artist in South America: BLACKPINK's Rose
- Global Artist in Europe: BTS' Jimin
- Global Artist in Africa: ATEEZ
- Blooming Star - Male: NOWADAYS
- Blooming Star - Female: SAY MY NAME
- Global Rising Star: tripleS
- Grand Wave Musician: Kim Jaejoong
- The Most Prime Solo: (G)I-DLE's Minnie
- Top Touring Artist: TXT
- Best Artist (DAESANG): aespa
- Best Performance (DAESANG): TXT
- Whos Fandom Awards (pre-announced): HERO GENERATION (Lim Young Woong), MIRACLE (OH MY GIRL)
Congratulations to this year's Hanteo Music Award winners!
More announcements awaited on Sunday
The show will continue tomorrow, February 16, 2025, with HMA Day 2 celebrations at 5 PM KST (red carpet) and 7 PM KST (main awards show).
The South Korean audience may watch the live broadcast via MNET and livestream the event through TVING. Global audiences, on the other hand, can tune into the live red carpet and main event ceremonies for free via the BIGC website. Viewers must purchase a 0 USD ticket to watch the stream.
Check out for live streaming options: https://www.bigc.im/hanteoawards/clubs/XRZP2VJZQD
