Winners of 32nd Hanteo Music Awards day 1: Tomorrow x Together, aespa snag Daesang; Minnie, Jimin shine as soloists

The winning announcements for the 32nd Hanteo Music Awards 2024 started pouring in on Saturday, February 15. Commemorating the record-breaking streak of K-pop artists for the past year, the annual musical event swung back for its 32nd anniversary on the weekend following Valentine's Day. TOMORROW X TOGETHER and aespa went home with Daesang trophies on the first day of the 32nd Hanteo Music Awards on February 15, 2025. (HYBE / SM Entertainment)

Jung Jin Young, aka Jinyoung (of Netflix's Sweet Home fame), and (G)I-DLE's Miyeon, took charge as the evening's main hosts at Jangchung Arena in Seoul. The two-part celebration, mostly based on fan votes, kicked off on Saturday at 5 PM KST (1:30 PM IST) with a red carpet event.

2024 Hanteo Music Awards categories and major winners

At 7 PM KST, the main show started giving away a plethora of trophies in the categories – Artist of the Year (Bonsang), Top Touring Artist, Grand Wave Musician, Blooming Star, Global Artist (continent-based series), Post Generation, Global Generation Icon and more.

On the first day of the Hanteo Music Awards 2024 (HMAs) or Hanteo Music Awards 2025 (as addressed in some media reports), TOMORROW X TOGETHER and aespa were both named as Daesang winners. The former took home the Best Performance trophy, while the latter earned the Best Artist title. Meanwhile, a slew of music acts such as ENHYPEN, Stray Kids, DAY6, (G)I-DLE, and LE SSERAFIM were awarded the Bonsang honours.

Here are the Day 1 winners of the 32nd Hanteo Music Awards 2024.

32nd Hanteo Music Awards 2024 winners: Day 1 full list

Artist of the Year (Bonsang): Stray Kids, aespa, TWS, TOMORROW X TOGETHER (TXT), (G)I-DLE, DAY6, LE SSERAFIM, ENHYPEN, (G)I-DLE, LE SSERAFIM, ENHYPEN

Stray Kids, aespa, TWS, TOMORROW X TOGETHER (TXT), (G)I-DLE, DAY6, LE SSERAFIM, ENHYPEN, (G)I-DLE, LE SSERAFIM, ENHYPEN Emerging Artist: ARTMS

ARTMS Post Generation: EPEX

EPEX Global Generation Icon: (G)I-DLE

(G)I-DLE Global Artist in Oceania: TXT's Yeonjun

TXT's Yeonjun Global Artist in North America: TXT

TXT Global Artist in Asia: PLAVE

PLAVE Global Artist in South America: BLACKPINK's Rose

BLACKPINK's Rose Global Artist in Europe: BTS' Jimin

BTS' Jimin Global Artist in Africa: ATEEZ

ATEEZ Blooming Star - Male: NOWADAYS

NOWADAYS Blooming Star - Female: SAY MY NAME

SAY MY NAME Global Rising Star: tripleS

tripleS Grand Wave Musician: Kim Jaejoong

The Most Prime Solo: (G)I-DLE's Minnie

(G)I-DLE's Minnie Top Touring Artist: TXT

TXT Best Artist (DAESANG): aespa

aespa Best Performance (DAESANG): TXT

TXT Whos Fandom Awards (pre-announced): HERO GENERATION (Lim Young Woong), MIRACLE (OH MY GIRL)

More announcements awaited on Sunday

The show will continue tomorrow, February 16, 2025, with HMA Day 2 celebrations at 5 PM KST (red carpet) and 7 PM KST (main awards show).

The South Korean audience may watch the live broadcast via MNET and livestream the event through TVING. Global audiences, on the other hand, can tune into the live red carpet and main event ceremonies for free via the BIGC website. Viewers must purchase a 0 USD ticket to watch the stream.

Check out for live streaming options: https://www.bigc.im/hanteoawards/clubs/XRZP2VJZQD