ENHYPEN’s Jungwon covers Monster by Shawn Mendes and Justin Bieber amid last year's dating controversies; read

K-pop fans have something special to look forward to today, as ENHYPEN’s very own Jungwon just dropped a stunning cover of Monster by Shawn Mendes and Justin Bieber. Originally released in 2020, Monster marked a significant moment in the music world when the two Canadian pop stars teamed up for the track, which also served as the second single off Mendes' Wonder album. The collaboration came after fans eagerly speculated about a potential partnership between the artists, especially after they were seen leaving the same recording studio together. Now, years later, Jungwon has delivered a unique cover of this iconic song, giving it his own flair and interpretation in true ENHYPEN style. ENHYPEN’s Jungwon

Jungwon’s cover has left fans in awe, with many rushing to social media to express their admiration for his vocal abilities. “I need more people to hear his amazing, beautiful, unique vocals and tone bc it’s heaven to my ears, he has such a beautiful voice,” one fan shared. Another added, “Jungwon is insane for effortlessly covering a song made by two artists. He is insanely talented.” Fans also raved about his ability to connect emotionally with the song, with one comment saying, “Jungwon’s ‘Monster’ cover showcases his vocals and emotional depth beautifully!” The praise didn’t stop there, with others calling him “IT BOY!” and saying he was out-singing most male idols.

The original song Monster, begins with Shawn confronting the pressures of being idolised by the public, which can turn artists into “monsters” if they don’t fit society’s idea of perfection. Bieber joins the track in the second half, sharing his own experience of becoming a global music sensation at just 15 years old and the trauma of facing public backlash for his “bad choices.” As the song addresses themes of fame and its dark side, Jungwon’s cover also seems to carry a personal resonance for the K-pop star.

What were the controversies?

Last December, he found himself at the centre of a controversy when rumours surfaced about his involvement in a dating scandal with aespa’s Winter, along with other alleged actions like smoking, etc. Though both parties quickly denied the dating rumours, the incident sent ripples through the fandom. Further complicating the situation, there were speculations that Jungwon had been spotted at a private hookah bar, which only intensified the controversy.

In light of these events, Jungwon’s heartfelt cover of Monster seems to take on even greater emotional significance, with fans interpreting it as a powerful expression of his own struggles with public scrutiny. Through his rendition of the song, Jungwon not only showcases his impressive vocal range and emotional depth but also provides a moving tribute to the difficulties faced by artists in the spotlight.