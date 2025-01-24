Bottega Veneta names K-pop group Stray Kids' I.N as newest brand ambassador; fans say ‘he is made for fashion’

Bottega Veneta just announced South Korean singer I.N as its latest brand ambassador. The Italian luxury brand revealed this exciting news on Thursday. I.N, born Yang Jeong-in in 2001 in Busan, South Korea, is a member of the internationally popular K-pop boy group Stray Kids. Since debuting in 2018 with the EP I Am Not, I.N has gained recognition for his charismatic presence in the music industry, further elevating his stature as a fashion icon. “I am honored to join Bottega Veneta as brand ambassador,” I.N shared in a statement. “As someone who loves fashion and knows the commitment it takes to master a craft, I am excited and inspired by Bottega Veneta’s incredible artisanship and its spirit of self-expression. The opportunity to represent the house and share its vision really means a lot to me. Please stay tuned!” Stray Kids’ I.N

Fans of I.N and Stray Kids have expressed overwhelming excitement and support for the announcement. One fan shared their enthusiasm, saying, “YES, brand ambassador IN! I have been advocating this for YEARS, he is made for fashion.” Another fan commented, “Yes!!! These brands don’t even know how great of a choice they’ve made by making our beautiful boys their ambassadors!!! Congratulations to Innie, he more than deserves this! 🦊🧡.” A third fan added, “Congrats! I do think he’s really killing it with his modelling work and could lowkey make a career out of it, so it’s fitting that he finally got confirmed!” Many fans are equally excited about I.N’s natural ability to impress with his pictorials, with one fan saying, “AHHHH congrats I.N!! He's really impactful in his pictorials, so glad he finally got his ambassador scoop!”

I.N is now part of an exclusive group of individuals who represent Bottega Veneta, joining other renowned ambassadors such as Thai actor and model Jirawat Sutivanichsak (Dew), Chinese diver Guo Jingjing, Australian actor Jacob Elordi, and actors Julianne Moore and Michelle Yeoh. The luxury brand has also tapped South Korean BTS rapper RM, as well as actors and models Shu Qi and Kanyawee Songmuang (Thanaerng), alongside actors Terrance Lau and Yo Yang, to represent its vision.

Stray Kids, which has become a global sensation, continues to attract the attention of international fashion brands. The group includes seven other members: Hyunjin, Bang Chan, Han, Felix, Seungmin, Lee Know, and Changbin, each contributing their unique talents and style to the group’s success. Some of them apart from I.N are also brand ambassadors for big-name labels like Versace, Louis Vuitton and Fendi.