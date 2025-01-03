How Squid Game season 2 actress Jo Yuri bagged the role of Player 222

Since the highly anticipated release of Squid Game Season 2 on December 26, the show has taken the world by storm, quickly becoming a global sensation. It topped the charts in 92 countries within a day, securing the No.1 spot in Netflix-accessible regions, including New Zealand. In a recent interview for a YouTube series, Jo Yuri, who plays Kim Jun Hee aka Player 222 in the new season, shared insights into the process of how she secured her role. With the release of Squid Game Season 2, Jo Yuri discussed her path to landing the role of Player 222.(@squidgamenetflix/ Instagram)

Jo Yuri reveals how she got the role of Player 222

The Korean actress revealed her journey to become the popular character Player 222 in the second season of Squid Game. She said, “Well, I participated in the auditions for the show. My company told me an audition opportunity had come through. I was in Busan the day before, and my mom asked why I was here and if I was just leaving again. But when I told my mom I would audition for ‘Squid Game,’ she told me to hurry and go.”

She continued, “I safely made it through the first audition and I got a call back for the second audition. I wasn’t sure how it went because although I gave it my all, I felt like I might have not made it,” as reported by Koreaboo.

After a few days of anticipation, Jo Yuri “got the call saying I passed the second audition, and immediately called for the third audition. And I did a final fourth audition as well.” She added, “My director usually doesn’t call me during work hours, but my phone kept ringing, so I picked up and they told me that I got the role.”

Jo Yuri on future projects

During the same interview, when asked about what kind of projects she be interested in future, the actor gave a shocking answer. She said, “I want to try action. I love that genre and have always wanted to do it. And I’d love to play an unpredictable character.”

Her character, Jun-hee is a desperate young woman who enters the deadly competition with hopes of turning her life around. Along the way, she unexpectedly crosses paths with her boyfriend, played by Yim Si-wan, who is revealed to be a manipulative crypto-bro scammer.