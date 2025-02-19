Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Feb 19, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Even with Taylor Swift on top, K-pop mania sweeps Global Album Sales 2024: Seventeen, Stray Kids dominate

ByAshima Grover
Feb 19, 2025 11:47 AM IST

Boy group SEVENTEEN was a clear winner from the K-pop scene on IFPI's 2024 music charts, followed by ENHYPEN and Stray Kids. 

The Taylor Swift effect continues to sweep music charts, and IFPI’s latest data is here to prove it.

Taylor Swift dominated IFPI's 2024 music charts, with SEVENTEEN and Stray Kids listed as big winners from the K-pop scene.
Taylor Swift dominated IFPI's 2024 music charts, with SEVENTEEN and Stray Kids listed as big winners from the K-pop scene.

On February 18, the International Federation of the Phonographic Industry, i.e. the “voice of the recording industry worldwide,” announced that the American pop superstar had been named the Global Recording Artist of the Year 2024. Thanks to her recording-breaking Eras Tour and 11th studio album, “The Tortured Poets Department,” the songbird’s fan engagement across the board was off the charts.

Taylor Swift is IFPI's Global Recording Artist of the Year for the fifth year (3rd in a row)

Despite missing out on a Grammy win this year, the “Love Story” singer's latest IFPI milestone marks her fifth overall Recording Artist of the Year win – for the third consecutive year. It also helped her earn an edge over any other artist, becoming the top pick to win the Global Recording Artist of the Year Award over the past 12 years of IFPI honour. In addition to the 2024 victory, she previously won the same title in 2014, 2019, 2022 and 2023.

K-pop is the leading genre on the Global Albums Sales Chart 2024

Even with her leading the overall competition, K-pop fever especially took over the IFPI Global Album Sales Chart 2024, with 9 out of the Top 10 spots swept by South Korean music acts like ENHYPEN, SEVENTEEN, Stray Kids, IVE, and more.

But then, even the Top 20 rankings were dominated mainly by K-pop acts. The Hallyu wave lost only three spots to other artists in the Top 20 Global Album Sales Chart 2024. As we already know, the first one was taken by Taylor Swift (#1). Meanwhile, Chinese singer Zhou Shen (#11) and J-pop band Snow Man (#17) gatekept the other two.

Most K-pop groups in the Top 20 occupied multiple ranks. SEVENTEEN owned two spots for its most recent albums, “SPILL THE FEELS” and “17 IS RIGHT HERE.” Then, Stray Kids earned two positions for “ATE” and “HOP.” NCT DREAM’s “DREAM()SCAPE” and “DREAMSCAPE,” aespa’s “Armageddon” and “Whiplash,” and TOMORROW X TOGETHER’s “minisode 3: TOMORROW” and “The Star Chapter: SANCTUARY” also made waves on the Top 20 albums sales chart.

Top 20 IFPI Global Album Sales Chart 2024

ArtistAlbumUnits sold
1. Taylor Swift (non K-pop)The Tortured Poets Department5.6 million
2. ENHYPENROMANCE: UNTOLD3.4 million
3. SEVENTEENSPILL THE FEELS3.4 million
4. SEVENTEEN17 IS RIGHT HERE3.1 million
5. Stray KidsATE2.9 million
6. Stray KidsHOP1.8 million
7. IVEIVE SWITCH1.7 million
8. NCT DREAMDREAM()SCAPE1.7 million
9. aespaArmageddon1.6 million
10. TOMORROW X TOGETHERminisode 3: TOMORROW1.5 million
11. Zhou Shen (non K-pop)shenself1.5 million
12. ATEEZGOLDEN HOUR: Part 21.5 million
13. TOMORROW X TOGETHERThe Star Chapter: SANCTUARY1.5 million
14. (G)I-DLE21.4 million
15. BAEKHYUNHello World - The 4th Mini Album1.4 million
16. aespaWhiplash1.3 million
17. Snow Man (non K-pop)RAYS1.3 million
18. NCT DREAMDREAMSCAPE1.2 million
19. TWICEWith YOU-th1.2 million
20. ZEROBASEONECINEMA PARADISE1.2 million

K-pop artists shine in other categories

Except for dominating the Global Album Sales Chart, the K-pop genre also bled into other categories. SEVENTEEN claimed the third position on the Global Artist Chart 2024. The same chart saw Stray Kids and ENHYPEN stand at #5 and #14, respectively.

Moreover, ENHYPEN’s “ROMANCE: UNTOLD” (#4), SEVENTEEN’s “SPILL THE FEELS” (#6) and “17 IS RIGHT HERE” (#8), and Stray Kids’ “ATE” (#10) made a name for themselves on the Top 20 IFPI Global Album Chart 2024.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
See More
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, February 19, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On