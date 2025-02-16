Stray Kids' Felix suffers fracture in car accident, to skip Sunday’s fan meeting. Check details

Stray Kids member Felix got injured in a car accident and will not attend Sunday’s fan meeting, SKZ 5’CLOCK. As per Soompi, Felix had a fracture during the accident on Saturday night while he was returning from a fan meeting. JYP Entertainment, the agency of Stray Kids, made the announcement on Sunday. (Also Read | ‘Who’s that handsome blonde’ trends for Felix as Stray Kids script history at Met Gala 2024) Felix is a member of the K-pop group Stray Kids.

Stray Kids' Felix gets injured in car accident

The agency’s statement read, "Hello, this is JYP Entertainment. While returning home from his schedule on February 15th (Sat), Stray Kids member Felix was involved in a minor car accident. After the fan meeting, Felix was in a vehicle (Carnival), that was slowly making its way from the Inspire Arena parking lot towards the main lobby, when a shuttle bus, that was moving slowly behind, collided with the left rear side of the vehicle."

Felix to skip fan meeting

"The accident itself was minor, but the momentary shift in Felix’s weight onto his arm caused him to collide with the armrest inside the vehicle, resulting in a fracture. Immediately after the accident, Felix was quickly taken to the hospital for a thorough examination, where medical professionals advised that he needs adequate rest and proper treatment for the time being," it added.

"Felix is currently resting and focusing on his recovery. As a result, Felix will unfortunately be unable to attend Stray Kids 5TH FANMEETING “SKZ 5’CLOCK” scheduled for today (February 16th). We kindly ask for all your understanding. We sincerely apologize to fans surprised by this sudden news. Please be assured that the health and recovery of the artist is our top priority, and we will provide all the necessary support. Additionally, we will strengthen our measures to ensure that our artist can travel in a safer environment. Thank you," concluded the statement.

About Stray Kids

Stray Kids was formed by JYP Entertainment and consisted of eight members: Bang Chan, Lee Know, Changbin, Hyunjin, Han, Felix, Seungmin, and I.N. Woojin left the band in October 2019. The group released their unofficial debut extended play (EP) Mixtape in January 2018 and officially debuted on March 25 with the EP I Am Not. It was followed by the EPs I Am Who and I Am You, completing the I Am EP series. The Clé trilogy, consisting of Clé 1: Miroh, Clé 2: Yellow Wood, and Clé: Levanter, was released in 2019.

The group's first studio album was Go Live (2020). In 2021, Stray Kids relesed its second studio album Noeasy. They released their EPs Oddinary, Maxident (both 2022), Rock-Star (2023), and Ate (2024); their third studio album 5-Star (2023); and their first mixtape Hop (2024).