‘Who’s that handsome blonde’ trends for Felix as Stray Kids script history at Met Gala 2024

Stray Kids becomes the first K-pop band ever to attend the prestigious Met Gala 2024. The eight-member boy band under JYP Entertainment graced the 'Oscars of Fashion,' dropping statements and oozing charisma with every move, with Felix gaining a new nickname, 'The Blonde Boy,' among locals for his mystical charm. While various K-pop idols have walked the Met red carpet, such as BLACKPINK's Rosé, Jennie, Exo’s Lay, and more, this marks the first time the entire group has walked inside the Metropolitan Museum of Art. Stray Kids, the first K-pop band to attend Met Gala 2024, goes viral among locals. Felix's mystical charm, earns him the nickname The Blonde Boy,

Stray Kids makes history as first K-pop band at Met Gala

Not just BTS and BLACKPINK, but the rising stars Stray Kids have made their mark at the Museum of Art by becoming the first K-pop band ever to secure an invitation. Fans started speculating about the group's attendance at the 2024 MET Gala upon discovering their New York schedule coinciding with the event. However neither the agency nor did the boys revealed this surprise until the picture started making waves.

The impressive brand appeal of Stray Kids

The LALALALA singers are the brand face of multiple luxury houses, so their appearance at the Gala wasn't met with shock but rather a proud surprise for their fandom STAY.

Hyunjin serves as a global ambassador for VERSACE, Felix represents Louis Vuitton, and Stray Kids were chosen as Asian ambassadors for Tommy Hilfiger's 2023 Fall campaign, among their other notable achievements.

Who’s the Blonde Boy goes viral among locals

Met Gala just got Stray Kids’ visual treatment. While all members looked incredible, non-fans in particular couldn't help but notice Felix. Those unfamiliar with the K-pop band began referring to Felix as the 'blonde boy.' Just with his face and his hair, Felix was the embodiment of the gala’s theme, “The Garden of Time.” With his long blonde hair and naturally attractive personality, he was easy to fall in love with, even if you weren’t a fan.