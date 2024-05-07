The Met Gala 2024 dazzled with its usual blend of glamour, innovation, and jaw-dropping fashion statements. From rookie Tyla’s ‘sand-out’ moment to Mindy Kaling’s ‘otherworldly Gaurav Gupta couture’, the Fashion Oscars unfolded like a living fairytale. Get ready for some visual treats: Kim's waist will have you gasping, Doja Cat will make you do a double-take (is that...), Cardi B's gala fit will leave you wondering "how?", and Lana Del Rey will have you questioning if she got tangled in a haunted attic. Best and bizzare moments from Met Gala 2024: Kim's waist to Doja's wet shirt, Cardi's dress drama, Lana's cobwebs

Bizarre fashion statement at Met Gala 2024

Doja Cat

Did someone forget to tell Doja Cat it was the Met Gala, not poolside lounging? Our jaws hit the floor when she sashayed onto the scene seemingly fresh from a shower! Wrapped in a luxurious white towel like a high-fashion goddess, she took the "Garden of Time" theme to a whole new, level. Turns out, this wasn't a fashion faux pas, but a fashion FIERCE! The Woman singer later sported a dripping wet white shirt clinging to every curve. Well, the dress has definitely set the internet on discussion mode.

Spot Kim’s waist

The Kardashians were the talk of the Met Gala in 2024, but Kim was the star of the show. Her ultra-slim waist was the talk of the internet as she made a statement on the red carpet wearing a floral Maison Margiela dress. She styled her hair in beachy blond waves, a departure from her usual signature black locks.

Cardi serves Ursula

Cardi B made a grand entrance at the 2024 Met Gala in a dress so massive that the internet dubbed it the "20-person dress." The Grammy-winning rapper appeared at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City wearing the largest dress ever seen at the event. The Wap singer looked beautiful giving off vibes reminiscent of Ursula from The Little Mermaid.

Lana Del Rey

Lana Del Rey blends fantastical and mystical forest elements into her Met Gala look, creating a cobweb-inspired ensemble featuring tree branches and white, semi-sheer fabric.

Best Met Gala 2024 looks

Ariana Grande

Forget catwalks, the Met Gala carpet became Grande's runway as she sashayed in a flawless white couture. Every inch of her outfit glowed with grace and elegance, and Grande added a touch of sass with her signature “cat-eye” pose.

Tyla

The internet is abuzz over the young South African music sensation! Ditching her signature Water waves for a sandy look, she stunned in a figure-hugging Balmain gown that exudes a drop-dead gorgeous vibe. But wait, is it a dress at all? This jaw-dropping creation appears to be made entirely of sand, meticulously glued to her body!

Mona Patel

This Indian American fashion entrepreneur was a breath of fresh air at the Met Gala event. Her mechanical butterfly dress, designed by visionary Iris Van Herpen, perfectly complemented the theme of The Garden of Time.

Sydney Sweeney

Alia Bhatt

Zendaya