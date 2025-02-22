Dragon Ball DAIMA Episode 20: Release date, time and where to watch

The release date for Dragon Ball DAIMA episode 20 has just been revealed, and fans are buzzing with excitement. In the latest episode, Glorio made a wish for the main cast to return to their adult forms, prompting Vegeta to step back onto the battlefield. With his Super Saiyan 3 transformation, Vegeta quickly dominated the fight against Gomah, showcasing his overwhelming power and determination. The stakes are higher than ever as the battle intensifies. Dragon Ball DAIMA episode 20 release date revealed.(@DB_super2015/X)

Also Read: Enhypen reigns at D Awards 2024; Squid Game's Jo Yuri, Zerobaseone, Riize crowned winners. See full list

Dragon Ball DAIMA Episode 20 release date and time

Dragon Ball Daima Episode 20 is just around the corner, set to release on Friday, February 28, at 11:40 PM (JST) in Japan. Fans worldwide can tune in the same day through the simulcast, though release times may vary depending on your time zone. To make sure you don’t miss the next action-packed chapter in Goku’s adventure, be sure to check the release schedule for your specific location. Get ready for another thrilling episode as the story continues to unfold.

Time Zone Release Time Release Day Release Date Pacific Time 07:40 am Friday February 28, 2025 Central Time 09:40 am Friday February 28, 2025 Eastern Time 10:40 am Friday February 28, 2025 Greenwich Mean Time 02:40 pm Friday February 28, 2025 Central European Time 04:40 pm Friday February 28, 2025 Indian Standard Time 08:10 pm Friday February 28, 2025 Philippine Time 10:40 pm Friday February 28, 2025 Australia Central Time 01:40 am Saturday February 29, 2025

Where to watch Dragon Ball DAIMA Episode 20?

The latest episode of the anime along with the ones released earlier will be available to stream on Crunchyroll and Netflix. The episodes will also be available in their English renditions. However, fans will be required to pay subscription fees to access these episodes.

Also Read: K-pop's 1st D Awards: Lineup ft GOT7's Jinyoung, Enhypen, where to watch, popular winners and more

What to expect from Dragon Ball DAIMA Episode 20?

Dragon Ball Daima Episode 20 is shaping up to be a thrilling conclusion to the series, with Goku set to face off against King Gomah and bring peace to the Demon Realm. As the final episode of the series, fans can expect it to tie up loose ends, including providing clarity on Goku's new transformation and how it will influence the future Dragon Ball Super storylines.

This highly anticipated episode promises to wrap up the current saga while laying the groundwork for what’s to come, making it a must-watch for fans eager to see how everything connects.