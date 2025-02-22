Menu Explore
Dragon Ball DAIMA Episode 20: Release date, time and where to watch

ByBhavika Rathore
Feb 22, 2025 11:15 PM IST

Read to know more about the Dragon Ball DAIMA Episode 20.

The release date for Dragon Ball DAIMA episode 20 has just been revealed, and fans are buzzing with excitement. In the latest episode, Glorio made a wish for the main cast to return to their adult forms, prompting Vegeta to step back onto the battlefield. With his Super Saiyan 3 transformation, Vegeta quickly dominated the fight against Gomah, showcasing his overwhelming power and determination. The stakes are higher than ever as the battle intensifies.

Dragon Ball DAIMA episode 20 release date revealed.(@DB_super2015/X)
Dragon Ball DAIMA episode 20 release date revealed.(@DB_super2015/X)

Also Read: Enhypen reigns at D Awards 2024; Squid Game's Jo Yuri, Zerobaseone, Riize crowned winners. See full list

Dragon Ball DAIMA Episode 20 release date and time

Dragon Ball Daima Episode 20 is just around the corner, set to release on Friday, February 28, at 11:40 PM (JST) in Japan. Fans worldwide can tune in the same day through the simulcast, though release times may vary depending on your time zone. To make sure you don’t miss the next action-packed chapter in Goku’s adventure, be sure to check the release schedule for your specific location. Get ready for another thrilling episode as the story continues to unfold.

Time ZoneRelease TimeRelease DayRelease Date
Pacific Time07:40 amFridayFebruary 28, 2025
Central Time09:40 amFridayFebruary 28, 2025
Eastern Time10:40 amFridayFebruary 28, 2025
Greenwich Mean Time02:40 pmFridayFebruary 28, 2025
Central European Time04:40 pmFridayFebruary 28, 2025
Indian Standard Time08:10 pmFridayFebruary 28, 2025
Philippine Time10:40 pmFridayFebruary 28, 2025
Australia Central Time01:40 amSaturdayFebruary 29, 2025

Where to watch Dragon Ball DAIMA Episode 20?

The latest episode of the anime along with the ones released earlier will be available to stream on Crunchyroll and Netflix. The episodes will also be available in their English renditions. However, fans will be required to pay subscription fees to access these episodes.

Also Read: K-pop's 1st D Awards: Lineup ft GOT7's Jinyoung, Enhypen, where to watch, popular winners and more

What to expect from Dragon Ball DAIMA Episode 20?

Dragon Ball Daima Episode 20 is shaping up to be a thrilling conclusion to the series, with Goku set to face off against King Gomah and bring peace to the Demon Realm. As the final episode of the series, fans can expect it to tie up loose ends, including providing clarity on Goku's new transformation and how it will influence the future Dragon Ball Super storylines.

This highly anticipated episode promises to wrap up the current saga while laying the groundwork for what’s to come, making it a must-watch for fans eager to see how everything connects.

