My Happy Marriage Season 2 Episode 10: Exact release date, time and more

ByBhavika Rathore
Mar 09, 2025 01:33 AM IST

Read to know more about the schedule and time of My Happy Marriage season 2 episode 10.

The release date for My Happy Marriage Season 2, Episode 10 has been announced and is around the corner. In the previous episode, Kiyoka Kudo and Miyo Saimori took a significant step in their relationship, with Kiyoka opening up about his feelings for Miyo. The episode also delved deeper into the sociopolitical elements of the story, including developments with the councilmen. The upcoming episode is set to continue building on these storylines.

My Happy Marriage Season 2 Episode 10 release date.(Netflix.com)
My Happy Marriage Season 2 Episode 10 release date.(Netflix.com)

My Happy Marriage Season 2 Episode 10 release date and time

My Happy Marriage Season 2, Episode 10 is set to premiere on Monday, March 10, 2025, at 10:30 pm (JST) in Japan. The episode will be simulcast globally on Netflix, allowing fans worldwide to watch it on the same day. However, release times may vary depending on your location, so it is recommended to check the schedule for your specific region to ensure you catch the episode as soon as it is available.

Time ZonesDateTime
Pacific Standard TimeMonday, March 10, 20255:30 am
Central Standard TimeMonday, March 10, 20257:30 am
Eastern Standard TimeMonday, March 10, 20258:30 am
Brazil Standard TimeMonday, March 10, 202510:30 am
Greenwich Mean TimeMonday, March 10, 20251:30 pm
Central European TimeMonday, March 10, 20252:30 pm
Indian Standard TimeMonday, March 10, 20257 pm
Philippines Standard TimeMonday, March 10, 20259:30 pm
Australian Central Standard TimeMonday, March 10, 202511 pm

Where to watch My Happy Marriage Season 2 Episode 10?

The new episode will be the first release on Tokyo MX followed by Tochigi TV, Gumna TV and BS11 in Japan. International fans can enjoy the new season on Netflix with their respective subscriptions.

What to expect from My Happy Marriage Season 2 Episode 10?

My Happy Marriage Season 2, Episode 10 is likely to delve deeper into Arata Usuba’s motivations, particularly his intentions regarding Kiyoka and Miyo, especially after his cryptic words at the end of the previous episode. With Kiyoka now arrested, the consequences of his capture are expected to ripple through the story, affecting not only Miyo but the entire cast.

This pivotal moment will likely set the stage for more tension and drama as the characters face the fallout of Kiyoka’s arrest and the shifting dynamics within their world.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
See More
