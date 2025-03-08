Chainsaw Man Chapter 196: Exact release date, time, where to watch and more

Chainsaw Man Chapter 196 is on the horizon, with fans eagerly anticipating its release. The chapter promises intense developments, including the War Devil, Yoru, being revealed as an even greater threat than the Death Devil. To add to the suspense, a mysterious new Four Horsemen Devil is teased at the end of the issue, leaving readers on edge and wondering what shocking twists will unfold in the next chapter. Chainsaw Man Chapter 196 release date revealed.(@CHAINSAWMAN_PR/X)

Chainsaw Man Chapter 196 release date and time

According to the MANGA Plus website, Chainsaw Man Chapter 196 is set to be released on Wednesday, March 12, 2025, at midnight (JST) in Japan. The chapter will be available for the international audience on Tuesday, March 11, 2025. The release time for the chapter will vary by region, so fans should refer to the table below for the exact release time in their area.

Timezone Local date and time Pacific Standard Time 7AM, Tuesday, March 11, 2025 Eastern Standard Time 10AM, Tuesday, March 11, 2025 Greenwich Mean Time 3PM, Tuesday, March 11, 2025 Central European Time 4PM, Tuesday, March 11, 2025 Indian Standard Time 8:30PM, Tuesday, March 11, 2025 Philippine Standard Time 11PM, Tuesday, March 11, 2025 Japanese Standard Time 12AM, Wednesday, March 12, 2025 Australia Central Time 1:30AM, Wednesday, March 12, 2025

Where to read Chainsaw Man Chapter 196?

The latest chapter of Chainsaw Man will be available to read officially on Shueisha’s MANGA Plus platform and Viz Media’s official website. These sources provide free access to the latest chapter as well as the first and last three chapters of the manga.

What to expect from Chainsaw Man Chapter 196?

Chainsaw Man Chapter 196 is expected to continue exploring the mysterious Four Horsemen Devil, who was introduced as a transfer student to her new class. Her behaviour is likely to remain the focal point, initially presenting her as anxious and timid.

However, hints of a darker, more ominous side will probably emerge as she interacts with her classmates. The chapter will likely conclude with a shift back to Asa and Denji, setting the stage for further revelations about Yoru's plans in future issues.