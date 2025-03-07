Finally! One Punch Man Season 3 release window announced | Watch trailer

Although six years too late, the highly anticipated One Punch Man Season 3 major update is finally here, folks! With the second season of the much-loved anime concluding in July 2019, the show will be back this year with JC Staff returning to animate it. Revealing a glimpse of fan-favourite characters, including Saitama, Genos, Fubuki, and others, the staff also shared the upcoming third season's new trailer, key visual, and more information. One Punch Man Season 3 will start airing in October 2025. (JC Staff)

One Punch Man Season 3 release date

Even though an exact premiere date has yet to be revealed, the threequel of One Punch Man series is confirmed to air in October 2025.

“One-Punch Man Season 3 is scheduled to air in 2025! The newest Season of the series is scheduled to air in the 10th anniversary year of when the First Season aired!” read a statement released last year.

Watch the One Punch Man Season 3 trailer:

Crunchyroll officially describes the series plot: “Saitama started out being a hero just for fun. After three years of 'special' training, he became so powerful that he can defeat opponents with a single punch. Now, alongside Genos, his faithful cyborg disciple, Saitama is ready to begin his official duties as a professional hero working with the Hero Association. However, the frequency of monster appearances is surging and it increasingly appears as if the Great Seer Madame Shibabawa’s prediction about the Earth’s doom is coming true. In the midst of this crisis, the 'hero hunter' Garou makes his own appearance.”

This is a developing story.