Neither Jujutsu Kaisen nor Solo Leveling was the most in-demand anime series of 2024: Here's what beat them

Jujutsu Kaisen, One Piece and Demon Slayer have been the long-running favourites on the anime scene, breaking records left and right. Solo Leveling, though a new player in the market, has done its own bit in cracking open the audiences’ hearts, fitting right into the race to the top as one of the most unforgettable anime releases. My Hero Academia clinches the Most In-Demand Anime of 2024 title, defeating Jujutsu Kaisen and Solo Leveling.

Despite the trio’s glory, an unexpected, though just as much loved, new challenger has swooped right in and dethroned them all, clinching a prestigious anime honour with the commencement of the new year.

Most In-Demand Anime: My Hero Academia dethrones Jujutsu Kaisen, Demon Slayer, One Piece

On January 29, Parrot Analytics released its winners list for the 7th annual Global Demand Awards. Granting iconic titles to a diverse range of content on the OTT sphere and otherwise, it recognised the heart-winning formula of the beloved shonen anime series My Hero Academia as the Most In-Demand Anime of 2024. Its challengers on the category’s nominees list were Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba, Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End, Solo Leveling and One Piece.

Love for My Hero Academia continues this year

Based on Kohei Horikoshi’s acclaimed manga franchise, the Japanese superhero saga has birthed countless fan-favourite characters over the years, including the titular talents of Deku, Bakugo and Todoroki. Fusing high-octane battles with internal conflicts, the series has blessed fans with numerous action-packed and character-focussed arcs that have resulted in teary-eyed audiences one too many times.

Although the manga concluded last year, its anime adaptation is pushing forth new episodic chapters, with the final and 8th seasons returning this year. But even that doesn’t mean we are already at the finish line. The much-raved spin-off My Hero Academia: Vigilantes has already been announced, and fans are bracing themselves for its April 2025 arrival.

MHA's impressive anime run in 2024

My Hero Academia has always been a raging hot topic of discussion among the anime fan community. Nonetheless, Jujutsu Kaisen’s popularity was simply unrivalled. Being crowned the Most In-Demand Anime Series of 2024, My Hero Academia has achieved the impossible, especially considering the other worthy contenders it was up against.

In addition to the annual title, MHA made it to Parrot Analytics’ US-only rankings of most in-demand series of any medium in Summer 2024. Trailing behind American wonders The Boys and Saturday Night Live, it ranked #6, leaving other popular titles like Spongebob Squarepants and The Simpsons behind. According to Anime Corner, the superhero anime was also the top-ranked anime in the first and second quarters of 2024.

Kaiju No 8 almost had another anime victory in the bag

Speaking of anime credits, the 2024 premiere of Kaiju No 8 was an instant success. The show further proved its worth by stealing a nomination for the Most In-Demand Horror Series of 2024 category alongside American Horror Story, From (winner), The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon, The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live.