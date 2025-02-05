Grammy-nominated artist joins Solo Leveling Season 2 cast for major role

Solo Leveling’s global agenda of catering to audiences across the pond is undoubtedly thriving. From introducing Indian superstar Rana Daggubati as the enigmatic Elf King Barca in Season 2 and compilation film Solo Leveling - ReAwakening to bringing Japanese solo artist LiSA and Felix from K-pop band Stray Kids on board for the new opening theme song “ReawakeR,” the beloved anime is checking all boxes of international fame. J Balvin has officially joined Solo Leveling's global dub cast.(A-1 Pictures)

Solo Leveling Season 2 taps award-winning singer J Balvin

Expanding the show’s star-studded panel, Solo Leveling Season 2 - Arise from the Shadow has now welcomed a Grammy-nominated Colombian artist to the English and Spanish dub casts. On Wednesday, Crunchyroll and Variety laid out the big announcement, revealing singer J Balvin as a new addition to the hit anime’s voice cast for an “important role.”

The Latin music pioneer has previously collaborated with music industry A-listers like Beyonce, Bad Bunny, and Cardi B. While his sixth studio album, “Rayo," recently earned a Grammy Award nomination, he's already snagged accolades at the Billboard Music Awards, American Music Awards, and Latin Grammys.

J Balvin on new Solo Leveling introduction

J Balvin’s new Solo Leveling character has yet to be revealed as details of his voice acting cred are strictly under wraps. “I’m beyond thrilled to join the cast of ‘Solo Leveling,'” he said of his introduction to the much-sought-after anime series. “This series has such a passionate fanbase and getting the chance to be part of the anime world, after being a fan for such a long time, is an absolute honour. I can’t wait for everyone to see what we’ve been working on.”

The English dub of the anime’s second season started streaming on Crunchyroll on January 18. Aleks Le reprised his titular role, lending his voice to the charismatic protagonist, Sung Jinwoo. Meanwhile, the original version premiered on Jan 4, 2025.