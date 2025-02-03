Zenshu Episode 6: Release date, time, preview, where to watch and more

We're already down five Zenshu episodes, and each entry is digging deeper into the Nine Soldiers lore thanks to Natsuko crossing over to the anime world in this extraordinary Isekai journey. Zenshu Episode 6 "Change" will premiere on Crunchyroll on Sunday.(MAPPA Studio)

This Sunday, the MAPPA Studio anime series introduced us to a former and long-forgotten Nine Soldier. Having fallen on the unexpected path of disgrace, Justice finally reunites with Luke.

Living out the best of worlds, Natsuko is on a roll defeating the Voids. Meanwhile, Destiny fulfils her part by assigning her teammates the heartwarming duty of distributing food to orphans. Before you know it, a new danger locks the city as its target.

Zenshu Episode 6 preview

As always, Zenshu's acclaimed anime studio quickly released the preview for the upcoming episode after the fifth broadcast on Sunday. This time, QJ takes over the narrative command.

“I also take care of scheduling so that Natsuko can finish drawing quickly. Waiting is part of my job, but I'm racing against time all the time,” he introduces himself. Natsuko, on the other hand, dubbed him a production assistant, but QJ has no idea what that means.

Zenshu Episode 6 will be titled “Change,” and the teaser hints at the beloved characters of the show fending off against new imminent dangers.

Zenshu Episode 6 release date and time

Following the first ZENSHU episode premiere on Sunday, January 5, 2025, new entries will continue rolling out weekly. Its official X/Twitter page already established that weekly episodes will be released at 11:45 pm JST in Japan (until further revision, if any).

International audiences can check out the following release schedule, according to their varying timezones:

Pacific Time: Sunday, February 9, at 6:45 am

Eastern Time: Sunday, February 9, at 9:45 am

Central European Time: Sunday, February 9, at 3:45 pm

Indian Standard Time: Sunday, February 9, 8:15 pm

Philippine Time: Sunday, February 9, at 10:45 pm

Japanese Standard Time: Sunday, February 9, at 11:45 pm

Australian Central Time: Monday, February 10, at 1:15 am

Where to watch Zenshu episodes

According to the anime's official website, TV Tokyo will be the new MAPPA series' primary Japanese broadcast channel. Season 1 episodes started airing on Sunday, January 5, 2025. Other networks like BS TV Tokyo and AT-X will also start airing the show at later dates.

Amazon Prime Video holds the streaming distribution rights in select locations. ABEMA Premium and Anime Store, among other services, will consequently stream the show as well.

However, fans' trusted anime companion, Crunchyroll will bring the Japanese release closer to the global audiences.

About Zenshu anime

The acclaimed studio describes the story: “After graduating from high school, Natsuko Hirose starts her career as an animator. Her talent quickly flourishes, and she makes her debut as a director in no time. Her first anime becomes a massive hit, sparking a social phenomenon and earning her recognition as an up-and-coming genius director.

"Her next project is set to be a romantic comedy movie themed around first love! However, having never been in love herself, Natsuko struggles to understand the concept of first love, and as a result, she’s unable to create the storyboard, causing the movie production to come to a standstill.”

Zenshu voice cast

The brand-new original anime project's main cast tapped familiar names from the industry as Anna Nagase, who voiced Nagisa Funami in Blue Box and Harley Quinn in Suicide Squad ISEKAI this year, lends her voice to the protagonist Natsuko Hirose.

Then, Kazuki Ura (Yoichi Isagi in Blue Lock) voices Luke Braveheart, Rie Kugimiya (Happy in Fairy Tail) takes on Unio's role, Minori Suzuki (Rosina in Ascendance of a Bookworm) is the voice of Memmeln, and Akio Suyama (Ichori Ogami in Sakura Wars) voices QJ.

BAND-MAID's “Zen” plays as the opening theme song, whereas “Just As You Are” (literal translation) by Sou closes out the ZENSHU anime episodes.

For more official announcements and updates related to ZENSHU, check out: zenshu-anime.com