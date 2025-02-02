81-year-old Japanese woman purposely breaks law to go to jail: ‘Don’t want to die alone'

In Japan's Tochigi Women's Prison, an 81-year-old inmate, Akiyo, has found an unexpected sense of stability behind bars. Serving her second sentence for theft, Akiyo's story sheds light on the struggles many elderly Japanese face amid the nation's ageing crisis, reported the South China Morning Post. She was first incarcerated in her 60s for stealing food.(Representational Image/Pexel)

Akiyo was first incarcerated in her 60s for stealing food. Years later, living on a meagre pension and lacking family support, she resorted to theft again.

Reflecting on her actions, she stated, "If I had been financially stable and had a comfortable lifestyle, I definitely wouldn't have done it."

Before her imprisonment, Akiyo lived with her 43-year-old son, who often expressed his desire for her to leave. This familial strain deepened her despair, leading her to feel, "There's no point in me living" and, "I just want to die."

Upon her release in October 2024, Akiyo grappled with shame and feared her son's judgement. "Being alone is a very difficult thing, and I feel ashamed that I ended up in this situatic " she lamented.

Theft in Japan

Akiyo's experience is not unique. Government data from 2022 indicates that over 80% of elderly female inmates were incarcerated for theft. The number of inmates aged 65 and above has nearly quadrupled since 2003. Takayoshi Shiranaga, an officer at Tochigi Women's Prison, observed, “For many elderly inmates, prison is preferable to dying alone outside.”

This phenomenon has sparked discussions beyond Japan. On Chinese social media, users expressed empathy and concern. One user noted, "This is what an ageing society is like. Whether you have children or not does not make much difference. The main issue is not having enough money or the ability to take care of yourself."

