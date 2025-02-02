Turkish man sets new Guinness World Record for the longest axe throw at 183 feet. Watch

A Turkish man has etched his name in the record books by setting a new Guinness World Record for the longest axe throw, reaching an extraordinary distance of 183 feet, 8.72 inches. The 43-year-old Osman Gurcu's throw surpassed the length of an Olympic swimming pool (164 feet) and exceeded the previous record of 143 feet, held by American Jesse Rood. This accomplishment marks Gurcu's eighth Guinness World Records title. A Turkish man broke the Guinness World Record by throwing an axe a distance of 183 feet, 8.72 inches. (X)

A dream come true

Osman, a father of two, shared that his pursuit of records has been a constant passion. He frequently checks the Guinness World Records website and social media for new challenges to take on, with the ultimate dream of seeing himself in the annual publication. “It was an incredible feeling to break the record because the distance is very far, and you have to be able to get far. At the same time, the axe has to get stuck in the target board. I hit it many times, but it didn’t get stuck, and I never gave up,” he said.

Challenges along the way

Although Osman was determined to break the record, he faced several challenges in his preparation. As a private security guard, he struggled to find time for extensive training, especially with the cold and wet weather conditions. Additionally, during his efforts to break the record, someone else surpassed the previous mark, extending the distance he needed to beat. However, Osman credits his natural throwing ability, a skill he has had since childhood, for his success in achieving the new record.

Future ambitions

Not content with just one achievement, Osman has set his sights on more records in the future. He plans to tackle the bullseye record for shooting a red dot in the middle of a dartboard from the farthest distance. Osman also intends to continue breaking basketball shooting records and explore even more challenging feats. "Being a record holder makes me very happy," he added, reflecting on his ongoing journey to break records and inspire others.