Women IAS officers head 12 of Chhattisgarh’s 33 districts after reshuffle

Women IAS officers are currently serving as collectors in 12 of Chhattisgarh’s 33 districts following the administrative reshuffle announced on August 18. The latest appointments include Sakti, Kabirdham and Mohla-Manpur-Ambagarh Chowki, where women officers have been given charge as district collectors. Women IAS officers now lead as collectors in 12 of Chhattisgarh’s 33 districts, including Sakti and Kabirdham, following an administrative reshuffle.

According to the transfer orders issued on August 18, 2016-batch IAS officer Jayshree Jain has been appointed collector of Sakti. Tulika Prajapati, who was serving as collector of Mohla-Manpur-Ambagarh Chowki, has been transferred to Kabirdham. Tanuja Salam, who was serving as director of the Sports and Youth Welfare Department, has been appointed collector of Mohla-Manpur-Ambagarh Chowki.

Women collectors in 12 districts The 12 districts currently headed by women IAS officers are Kondagaon, Bemetara, Narayanpur, Balod, Surajpur, Sakti, Kabirdham, Mohla-Manpur-Ambagarh Chowki, Sarangarh-Bilaigarh, Balrampur-Ramanujganj, Manendragarh-Chirmiri-Bharatpur and Korea.

The officers serving as collectors in these districts are Nupur Rashi Panna, Pratishtha Mamgai, Namrata Jain, Divya Mishra, Rena Jamil, Jayshree Jain, Tulika Prajapati, Tanuja Salam, Padmini Bhoi Sahu, Chandan Sanjay Tripathi, Santan Devi Jangde and Roktima Yadav, respectively.

With women officers heading 12 of the state's 33 districts, they account for about 36% of the total district collectorates. The latest reshuffle has resulted in new postings for women officers in three districts.

Role of district collectors District collectors play a key role in implementing state government policies and schemes at the district level. Their responsibilities include overseeing revenue administration, monitoring development works, reviewing the implementation of government programmes and coordinating among different departments.

The district administration also oversees the implementation of programmes related to education, healthcare, women and child development and social welfare. Collectors have responsibilities related to disaster management and coordination with other departments during emergencies. They also work with the police and other agencies on matters involving district-level law and order.

The August 18 reshuffle was part of a wider exercise to change the administrative responsibilities of IAS officers across the state. The transfer orders assigned officers to various districts and departments.

The appointment of women IAS officers as district collectors increases their representation in senior district-level administrative positions. However, the appointment itself does not indicate an assessment of an officer's performance. Administrative performance is generally assessed through the implementation of government programmes, delivery of public services and other outcomes during their tenure.

The latest appointments also come amid the state government's focus on programmes related to women's empowerment and participation in public institutions. With women IAS officers now heading 12 districts, their presence in key district-level administrative positions forms part of the current structure of Chhattisgarh's administration.