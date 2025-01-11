Indian ‘Drill Man’ inserts nails into nose after stopping fans with tongue for world record. Watch

A Guinness World Records video of Indian “Drill Man,” Kranthi Kumar Panikera, has shocked and surprised people. After claiming the world record title for “most electric fan blades stopped using the tongue in one minute,” he has added a new achievement to his list of records by inserting nails into his nose using a hammer. The image shows the “Drill Man” who inserted nails into his nose using a hammer. (Instagram/@guinnessworldrecords)

“Most nails inserted into the nose with a hammer in one minute,” Guinness World Record (GWR) wrote in an Instagram post, adding that he claimed the title with 27 nails.

In the video, Panikera picks up a nail and puts it inside his nose with the help of a hammer. Once done, he takes it out to move on to the next nail. He keeps going until he breaks the world record and receives a GWR certificate.

Take a look at the video:

How did social media react?

People posted varied comments, from expressing their shock to praising the man. An individual wrote, “How do you even discover this talent?” Another added, “He nailed it.” A third posted, “I know it’s an old circus act, but I’m curious as to why he would still use a hammering doubt there is that much resistance.” A fourth expressed, “This is deadly! I wouldn't be doing this challenge, hahaha.”

According to GWR, Panikera performed his stunt involving nails last year in February at the Lo Show Dei Record set in Milan, Italy. In addition to hammering nails into his nose and stopping fans with tongues, he has several other world records. According to Panikera's Instagram, he also runs a non-profit organisation called Kranthi Socio-Cultural Society.

What are your thoughts on this Indian man’s latest record?