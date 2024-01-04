5 interesting world records by Indians that will make your jaw drop

Guinness World Records (GWR) often takes to social media to share amazing records created by people from across the world. In 2023, many Indians successfully created or broke records in varied categories and got their names etched on the pages of GWR. We have collected five such records that will stun you. These world records were created by people from different corners of India. (Guinness World Records)

1. Longest hair on a teenager (male)

15-year-old Sidakdeep Singh Chahal created a record for having the ‘World’s longest hair on a teenager (male)’. He had grown it to a length of 130 cm. Taking to YouTube, GWR posted a video where Chahal talks about his record.

2. Record for mass Surya Namaskars

In a remarkable feat, Gujarat made it on the pages of the Guinness World Records with a remarkable display of Surya Namaskars. 4,000 participants joined in to perform this yoga exercise? across 108 locations. This feat also got a shoutout from PM Modi on X.

Here’s what the prime minister tweeted:

3. World’s largest card structure

Arnav Daga, a 15-year-old from Kolkata, used 1,43,000 playing cards to recreate detailed models of iconic places from the City of Joy. He created the Writer’s Building, the Shaheed Minar, the Salt Lake Stadium, and the St. Paul’s Cathedral.

4. Man travels to all Delhi Metro stations

Dwarka-based freelance researcher Shashank Manu embarked on a journey to travel to all stations in the Delhi Metro network and completed the feat in a record time. He bagged the title after completing his journey in 15 hours, 22 minutes and 49 seconds. He covered 286 stops across 12 lines of the Network.

5. Most iron rod bends in a minute

Vispy Kharadi stunned everyone after he put his name on the Guinness World Records list with an incredible feat. He bent 24 iron bars using his head in just a minute. GWR posted a video of his record on X.

