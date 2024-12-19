Indian Army's Tornadoes set multiple Guinness World Records with motorcycle stunts

In a remarkable achievement for the Indian Army, the Army Service Corps (ASC) Motorcycle Display Team, known as the Tornadoes, set new Guinness World Records for three different motorcycle stunts on December 10. Sumit Tomar, a member of the Army Service Corps (ASC) 'Tornadoes' of the Indian Army, rides a motorcycle in an attempt to break the world record for the 'longest no-hands motorcycle wheelie', in Bengaluru, Karnataka.(PTI)

The record-breaking feats were performed to commemorate the 264th Army Service Corps Day.

According to Times of India, Subedar Pradeep SS made history by completing the longest backward motorcycle ride, covering an impressive 361.6 km. This broke the previous record of 306 km held by Sweden's Magus Carlsson. Pradeep maintained the challenging ride from 6.30 am to 4.30 pm, completing 40 km in one hour, thanks to the Enfield Bullet’s fuel efficiency, which averaged 40 km per litre, the report added.

Havildar Manish achieved the world record for the longest hands-free motorcycle wheelie, traveling an astonishing 2.3 km. Sepoy Sumit Tomar created a new record for the longest no-hands wheelie, covering 1,715.4 meters. The basic hands-free wheelie was performed while the rider maintained a seated position, while the no-hands wheelie involved the rider balancing on the footrest.

The record-breaking stunts were performed along the Bengaluru-Chennai expressway for the hands-free feats, while the backward ride took place at the Parade Ground of the ASC Centre.

The Tornadoes team had been practicing these incredible maneuvers for six months.

Indian Army launches AI incubation centre in Bengaluru

Indian Army chief Gen Upendra Dwivedi on Wednesday inaugurated the Artificial Intelligence Incubation Centre (IAAIIC) in Bengaluru.

The virtual inauguration was done by Gener Upendra Dwivedi, reflecting the Indian Army's commitment to adopting innovative technologies and empowering its personnel with Artificial Intelligence (AI).

The establishment of the IAAIIC aligns with the Indian Army's vision of technological evolution, aimed at enhancing operational capabilities, building an AI-ready force, and ensuring preparedness for modern security challenges.