‘Please stop using hashtags’: Why Elon Musk wants the ‘ugly’ feature gone from X

Elon Musk, CEO of X (formerly Twitter), denounced the use of hashtags on the platform, calling them unnecessary and aesthetically unpleasing. Musk’s post came in response to a discussion sparked by an X user, who shared insights on hashtags based on feedback from “Grok,” the platform’s AI tool. Musk wrote: “Please stop using hashtags. The system doesn’t need them anymore and they look ugly.” Elon Musk declared that hashtags are no longer necessary on X. (Reuters)

The comment section of Musk’s post was quickly flooded with mixed reactions. One user humorously questioned, “Don’t use them, unless they hurt. Please Mr Musk can I carry on using #TwoTierKeir? I hear he doesn’t like it?!? It’s a shame really, Keir Starmer is the name that keeps on giving with rhyming slang, and it’s beautiful to see!”

Also read: Elon Musk's alleged drug abuse will barr him from entering certain SpaceX buildings: Report

Take a look at the post:

Another user criticised X’s algorithm and its impact on content visibility: “This kind of stuff is exactly why certain accounts get millions of undeserved impressions. The fact that the algorithm doesn’t ‘need’ hashtags is proof the algorithm over manipulates the content we see. We should be seeing everything posted by the accounts we follow, with the option (to) search hashtags, not force-fed the content the app wants us to see, even though it’s coming from accounts we don’t follow.”

The debate also took a sarcastic turn, with one user suggesting, “We should make #StopUsingHashtags trend.”

Should we use hashtags? Grok explains

The use of hashtags on X, formerly known as Twitter, has sparked a heated debate. While some argue that hashtags remain a valuable tool for increasing discoverability and fostering community engagement, others claim that they have become outdated and even detrimental to a post's reach. We asked Grok whether we should use hashtags; this is the explanation we received:

On one hand, hashtags can still be effective in grouping content around specific topics, making it easier for users to join conversations and trends. They also play a crucial role in creating and engaging with communities centered around shared interests. However, the overuse of hashtags can lead to a spammy appearance, negatively impacting engagement and potentially reducing a post's reach. Furthermore, recent algorithmic changes suggest that X may be prioritizing content quality and relevance over hashtag quantity. As a result, best practices recommend using hashtags sparingly and ensuring they are relevant to the content. Ultimately, the effectiveness of hashtags on X depends on individual experiences, and users are advised to test and refine their strategies accordingly.

Notably, the post that Musk reshared was a response attributed to Grok, a sophisticated AI chatbot developed by xAI, a company founded by Elon Musk himself.

Also read: Nick Jonas endorses Elon Musk, Tesla on X; fans wonder if ‘JoBros are Republicans’