Nick Jonas endorses Elon Musk, Tesla on X; fans wonder if ‘JoBros are Republicans’

Elon Musk uses Jonas Brothers meme

The exchange started when an X user shared an old article with the headline “Elon Musk and the decline of Tesla.” “The megalomaniac CEO extracted $48 billion from his shareholders. But the company's future does not look good,” said the logline. But the X user wrote in their caption, “Wait.... everyone thought Elon Musk was destroying the Brand of @Tesla and he shouldn't be involved in politics. Tesla is up 100% since Donald Trump won!”

Elon reposted that tweet with the popular Jonas Brothers meme in which Nick and his brother Kevin Jonas are seen rotating a table as Joe Jonas enters and says, “Oh, how the tables have turned.” Elon invoked that moment and wrote in the caption, “My, how the tables have turned! (laughing with tears emoji).” The discourse didn't stop there, as Nick reposted Elon's meme with another meme of Elon smirking and pointing. Nick wrote in the caption, “Take us to the year 3000.”

Nick’s fans were disappointed on seeing his endorsement of Elon, with many wondering with the Jonas Brothers are Republicans after all and saying ‘ew’. “delete this. now. this man is horrible and even if this was meant as just a joke, it’s not funny,” read another tweet. “I used to pray to god to take your diabetes away,” wrote another.

“I hope one day your daughter meets a man who treats her like Elon and the rest of his friends treat women. 🙃 Let’s see how supportive you are then,” wrote another.

About Elon Musk and Nick Jonas

Elon Musk, the owner of Tesla and Twitter (now known as X), turned into an even more polarizing figure when he openly and widely endorsed two-time impeached US President Donald Trump in the recent US Presidential Elections. After Trump clinched the victory, he appointed Elon as co-head of a new U.S. government department of efficiency.

Meanwhile, Nick is a singer and actor. He's part of the pop band Jonas Brothers, also comprising Kevin Jonas and Joe Jonas. On the acting front, Nick was last seen in Robert Schwartzman's The Good Half last year. He'll be next seen in John Carney's musical comedy Power Ballad alongside Paul Rudd. Nick is married to Indian actor Priyanka Chopra, and they co-parent a daughter, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas.