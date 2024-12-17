Malti Marie is busy with cricket as Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas begin Christmas celebrations at LA home. See pics

Actor Priyanka Chopra and her husband-singer Nick Jonas recently returned to the US after attending the Red Sea Film Festival in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. Taking to her Instagram on Tuesday, Priyanka posted a bunch of pictures, as the family began their Christmas celebrations. (Also Read | Priyanka Chopra enjoys ATV ride in Jeddah; wears Nick Jonas' bow tie with her red dress as they pose for elevator selfie) Priyanka Chopra shared a post featuring Nick Jonas and Malti.

Priyanka and Nick enter holiday mode

In the first photo, Priyanka and Nick Jonas smiled as they leaned towards each other. The couple sat at a table along with their friends. The table was decorated with red candles and floral arrangements. In the picture, Priyanka was seen in a red and white dress. She also wore a cute snowman headband. Nick opted for a black and white outfit.

Malti Marie busy with cricket, other games

Priyanka also gave a peek of her pet dogs as she spent time with them. A picture showed Priyanka and Nick's daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas playing with a cricket bat. She was seen in a white sweater and black pants. The toddler also played some games in a picture. A photo showed Malti enjoying her meal which comprised donuts and other dishes. The last photo showed Nick wearing the snowman headband.

Fans love Priyanka's pics

Sharing the photos, Priyanka wrote, "Home (smiling face with hearts emoji)." She added Still Dreaming by Raveena as the background music. The actor geo-tagged the location as Los Angeles, California. Reacting to the post, a fan said, "Nick ate with the festive headband." "Most Beautiful and wonderful family Priyanka," read a comment. "Panda stole the spotlight, sorry, not sorry," said an Instagram user. A person wrote, "Love this family!!!! So sweet, Priyanka."

About Priyanka and Nick

Priyanka and Nick recently celebrated their sixth wedding anniversary. They got married in a grand ceremony at the Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur in December 2018. In January 2022, they announced the arrival of their daughter, Malti Marie, via surrogacy.

About Priyanka, Nick's projects

Priyanka has been filming for the second season of the Citadel series, directed by the Russo Brothers. In addition, she is set to star in the upcoming action-thriller Heads of State alongside John Cena and Idris Elba. She will also appear in the period drama The Bluff, which follows the story of a former pirate played by Priyanka. Nick has been focusing on his music career and concert touring.