Priyanka Chopra enjoys ATV ride in Jeddah; wears Nick Jonas' bow tie with her red dress as they pose for elevator selfie

Actor Priyanka Chopra had a fun time in Jeddah as she spent time in the desert riding an ATV bike and went out for meals with her husband, singer Nick Jonas, after the Red Sea Film Festival 2024. Taking to Instagram on Saturday, Priyanka posted a bunch of pictures from Jeddah. (Also Read | Priyanka Chopra reveals she was told 'non-English films don't travel' when she was looking for work ‘across borders’) Priyanka Chopra shared a post on Instagram.

Priyanka rides ATV bike

In the first photo, Priyanka was seen on an ATV bike. She wore a white vest under a matching shirt and denims. She tied a scarf to her head and wore dark sunglasses. The next picture featured Priyanka and Nick Jonas as she smiled next to a camel. A video showed Priyanka standing on the bike as she rode it.

Priyanka, Nick feast on scrumptious local food

Priyanka and Nick posed next to each other in another picture. For the day out, Nick wore a blue shirt and matching pants. He also wore a white cap and dark sunglasses. Priyanka also posted her solo photos. She shared a video collage giving a glimpse of their meal. Priyanka was also seen drinking from a huge bottle.

Priyanka, Nick step out for dinner

Priyanka was seen wearing Nick's bow tie along with her red dress in another picture clicked inside the elevator. In the photo, Nick clicked a mirror selfie as he rested his hand on Priyanka's leg. He was seen wearing a white shirt under a black blazer and pants. Priyanka also posed solo for the camera.

A picture showed Nick and Priyanka inside a car as she showed off her no-makeup look. The last picture was from the airport as the couple departed from Jeddah. Sharing the post, Priyanka captioned it, "More days like these please, thank you Jeddah and @redseafilm (camera emoji) @patrickhagot."

Priyanka, Nick at Red Sea Film Festival

Priyanka was bestowed with an honorary award at the Red Sea Film Festival. The award was presented to her by Sarah Jessica Parker, who described it as a "true honour" to recognize Priyanka's achievements. In her acceptance speech, Priyanka expressed deep gratitude for the recognition.

Reflecting on her career, she shared how, early in her journey, she was told that non-English films wouldn't be able to "travel" internationally. "I come from an industry that spoke Hindi and Telugu, basically non-English films. Yet, we are here today," she remarked, commending the festival for creating a platform that transcends borders, language, and nationality.

She also took a moment to honour her late father, who died in 2013. "My father was the first entertainer I ever knew. He showed me how much joy there is in being the person in the middle of a party. He was that person. He taught me how to be confident and vulnerable at the same time," she had added.