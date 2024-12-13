Priyanka Chopra reveals she was told 'non-English films don't travel' when she was looking for work ‘across borders’

Actor Priyanka Chopra opened up about being told that "films with subtitles or films that are non-English don't travel" when she was "seeking work across borders." Speaking during the Red Sea Film Festival, Priyanka thanked her family, remembered her late father, Ashok Chopra, and praised her husband-singer Nick Jonas. (Also Read | Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas react as fans sing her hit song Desi Girl at Red Sea Film Festival. Watch) Priyanka Chopra received an honorary award at the Red Sea Film Festival.

Sarah Jessica Parker praised Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka was bestowed with an honorary award at the event held in Jeddah. The award was presented to Priyanka by actor Sarah Jessica Parker. She described it as a "true honour" to recognise Priyanka's achievements. Sarah said, “It is my honour to present the Red Sea honorary award to the exceptional Priyanka Chopra Jonas.”

Priyanka was escorted to the stage by Nick. After receiving the award, in her acceptance speech, Priyanka said, "Thank you so much Sarah Jessica, you are such an icon to so many of us. To take the time to say those kind words about me and my work over the years, just meant a lot to me.”

Priyanka on what she was told about ‘non-English films’

Reflecting on her career, she shared how, early in her journey, she was told that non-English films wouldn't be able to "travel" internationally. “When I started working, I was 18 years old. I remember I was told that, I come from an industry that spoke Hindi and Telugu, non-English films. I remember when I was seeking work across borders, I was told that films with subtitles or films that are non-English don't travel. Yet, here we are today," she said.

"You have been able to create a safe, incredible space for filmmakers and storytellers around the world to come together without the thought of nationality, language and borders. We know as people who work, and I might be biased, but in one of the best, most incredible industries in the world, we get to play for a living, we get to tell stories for a living, we get to dream for a living... you have been able to bring people together outside of borders, languages to just celebrate this incredible medium of cinema," added Priyanka.

Priyanka showers love on ‘gentleman’ Nick

Addressing Nick Jonas, she said, “I just want to thank my family for their unwavering support. My wonderful husband is here, waiting to escort me down, the gentleman that he is.”

Priyanka remembers her father

Priyanka spoke about her father, “My parents, my father was the first entertainer I ever knew. I lost him in 2013. But he showed me how much joy there is in being the person in the middle of a party. If there was a crowd at a party, my dad would be in the middle of it. He was that person. He showed me how unabashed entertainer can be, how completely confident and completely vulnerable at the same time, it can be.”

Priyanka expressed her gratitude to her fellow artists and collaborators. She concluded her speech by congratulating all the winners, filmmakers, and participants of the Red Sea Film Festival, praising the event for its role in bringing the world of cinema closer together.