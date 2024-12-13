Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas react as fans sing her hit song Desi Girl at Red Sea Film Festival. Watch

Actor Priyanka Chopra and her husband-singer Nick Jonas attended the Red Sea Film Festival in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. Several videos and pictures of the duo posing on the red carpet emerged on social media platforms. (Also Read | Sanjay Leela Bhansali asked Priyanka Chopra not to come for Mary Kom shoot at her dad's funeral. Here's what she did) Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas attended the Red Sea Film Festival.

Priyanka and Nick react to fans singing Desi Girl

In a clip, Priyanka and Nick Jonas posed for the paparazzi. The crowd started singing her song Desi Girl, from the 2008 film Dostana. After hearing it, Nick smiled and looked at Priyanka. She was also seen smiling. The song was a massive hit after its release. It has been a fan favourite since then.

Fans react to video

Reacting to the post, a fan said, "Love the crowd cheering her." "So amazing," read a comment. "Priyanka Chopra is fire," wrote a person. For the event, Priyanka wore a silver off-shoulder gown. Nick was seen in a white shirt, black blazer and pants.

Priyanka shares pics

Priyanka also took to Instagram and shared a bunch of pictures from the event. The photos also featured Nick. She received an honourary award at the event. Sarah Jessica Parker presented it to her. Sharing the pictures, Priyanka wrote, "Thank you for the wonderful honour Red Sea Film Festival. Congratulations to all the winners and participants. Here’s to continually bringing the world of entertainment together (folded hands emoji)."

About Priyanka and Nick

Priyanka and Nick recently celebrated their sixth wedding anniversary. They got married in a grand ceremony at the Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur in December 2018. In January 2022, they announced the arrival of their daughter, Malti Marie, via surrogacy.

About Priyanka, Nick's projects

Priyanka has been filming for the second season of the Citadel series, directed by the Russo Brothers. In addition, she is set to star in the upcoming action-thriller Heads of State alongside John Cena and Idris Elba. She will also appear in the period drama The Bluff, which follows the story of a former pirate played by Priyanka. Nick has been focusing on his music career and concert touring.