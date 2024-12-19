Elon Musk's alleged drug abuse will barr him from entering certain SpaceX buildings: Report

Elon Musk’s SpaceX executives have reportedly advised him against pursuing higher security clearances, citing potential risks of revocation due to allegations about the Tesla boss’s drug use and connections with foreign powers. Reports indicate Musk's executives caution against higher security clearances due to risks of revocation linked to his lifestyle.(Getty Images via AFP)

The Wall Street Journal reported that Musk's lawyers informed SpaceX’s directors that applying for a higher security clearance could result in an examination of Musk’s way of life.

Musk’s current clearance status is “top secret,”and it took him “years” to access, but it only grants him partial access to SpaceX’s government-related projects. During an October town hall meeting, Musk remarked, “Most of the stuff that I’m aware of...the reason to keep it top secret is it’s so boring.”

The Wall Street Journal has also reported allegations that Musk has had multiple contacts with Russian President Vladimir Putin since 2022 and highlighted rumours of Musk’s use of substances like ketamine.

SpaceX has denied these claims, calling the reports of Putin’s involvement “misleading” and “unsubstantiated.” NASA Administrator Bill Nelson expressed concern over these allegations, stating they would be “concerning” if proven true.

Musk restricted from viewing certain SpaceX info

Currently, Musk’s clearance allows him to access certain US Department of Defense facilities and projects but restricts him from viewing “sensitive compartmented information.” He also cannot gain access to some of SpaceX’s payload info, and military and intelligence satellites are among them. Musk also does not have what you could call insights into SpaceX’s Starshield spy satellite program.

The Journal also adds that if Musk wanted to gain greater access in Russia, he would require providing further material about relations with Putin and drug use. This process could lead to a result of rejection of his clearance request or revoke of his current clearance.