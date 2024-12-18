Musk denies Starlink use in Manipur, says satellite beams turned off in India

Imphal: Elon Musk, SpaceX founder, said on Tuesday that “Starlink satellite beams are turned off over India,” responding to claims that the device was being used in India’s violence-torn northeastern state of Manipur. Starlink satellite antenna and router were seized following a raid by combined security forces (AP and X)

This follows a raid by combined security forces, during which a Starlink satellite antenna and router were seized, along with advanced rifles.

‘Starlink’ is a satellite-based internet service developed by SpaceX, designed to provide connectivity to underserved areas worldwide, but it is currently illegal in India.

According to a police statement issued on December 13, the Starlink antenna and router were abandoned by armed miscreants when security forces conducted raids in the Keirao Khunou area of Imphal East.

“The authorities reported the seizure of one satellite antenna, one internet satellite router, 20 metres of FTP cable, one MA4 assault rifle, one 12-bore single-barrel gun, one 9mm pistol, five hand grenades, and ammunition. These items were recovered from Keirao Khunou, a Meitei-dominated area in Imphal East district,” the statement said.

The router allegedly bore the inscription ‘RPF/PLA’ (Revolutionary People’s Front/People’s Liberation Army), a banned underground outfit. Manipur police have registered a case and launched an investigation into the matter.

Meanwhile, Musk posted on X (formerly Twitter), “This is false. Starlink satellite beams are turned off over India.”

Manipur has been witnessing sporadic violence ever since ethnic clashes broke out on May 3, 2023. The violence first broke out after a ‘Tribal Solidarity March’ was organised in the hill districts to protest the Meitei community’s demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.

Also Read: Manipur: Massive rally in Imphal Valley against AFSPA

Last month, the Union government reimposed the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act, or Afspa, in areas under the jurisdiction of six police stations across five Manipur districts, more than a year after it was removed from these places. The reimposition of Afspa comes in the backdrop of fresh attacks on civilians and renewed gunfights between forces and militants in the northeastern state.

The violence has effectively divided Manipur into two ethnic enclaves – the Meitei-dominated Imphal valley and Kuki-majority hills – despite the presence of buffer zones monitored by security forces.