Manipur: Massive rally in Imphal Valley against AFSPA

A massive rally was held in Manipur's capital Imphal on Tuesday against the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act and the alleged "terrorist action" taking place in the strife-torn state since May last year. The rally marched through Gandhi Memorial Hall and concluded at Khuman Lampak Main Stadium in Imphal East.

Protestors, including students, from various parts of the valley gathered at the THAU Ground in Imphal West.

The rally marched through Gandhi Memorial Hall and concluded at Khuman Lampak Main Stadium in Imphal East. Along the route, participants chanted slogans such as “Do not obliterate Manipur,” “Repeal AFSPA,” “Long live Manipur,” and “Self-determination is our birthright.”

The demonstration was organised jointly by AMUCO, Poirei Leimarol, AMAWOVA, the Civil Society Coalition for Human Rights (COHR), and the Manipur Students’ Federation (MSF). The Manipur police and central security forces heightened security measures, erecting barricades along the path to the Raj Bhavan in Imphal.

P. Nando Luwang, president of the All Manipur United Clubs’ Organisation (AMUCO), alleged that New Delhi was responsible for instigating the violence in Manipur, including the ongoing turmoil, by making false promises to certain community-based armed groups.

“We do not want to blame those terrorists for the ongoing crisis as they have been instigated by the Indian Union through false promises made to certain community-based armed groups. These groups, designed and sponsored by the Union government, have taken up arms against Manipuris after those promises were not fulfilled.”

Calling for unity, Nando said, “We demand to live together, worktogether, and make our own decisions, not decisions imposed by the Indian Union to save Manipur.”

Nando further accused security forces of abusing their powers under AFSPA, leading to the loss of many innocent lives. Citing a recent incident, he highlighted the case of Kamalbabu from Assam, who has been missing since November 25 after entering the cantonment of the 57 Mountain Division. Despite public outcry, no trace of him has been found, and central forces have refused to take responsibility, he alleged.

“AFSPA has been reimposed in some areas of the valley, further suppressing the voices of the people. The people of Manipur now demand self-determination. We can no longer endure the mistreatment by the Indian Union,” he said.

Nando also criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi, accusing him of neglecting the violence and suffering in Manipur while focusing on international issues. “The Prime Minister travels to other countries to address violence elsewhere but has ignored the issues in his own country, which have persisted for 19 months,” he stated.

He said people from across Manipur except Kuki-Zo communities are participating in the rally.

During the protest, markets, educational institutions, businesses, government offices, and public transport remained shut.

Meanwhile, former minister Okram Joy, speaking at an International Human Rights Day observation in Imphal, blamed the BJP-led state and central governments for the prolonged suffering of the people.

He said, “The failure of chief minister N. Biren Singh and Speaker Th. Satyabrata is the reason for the suffering of Manipur's people. Instead of protests, the chief minister’s pen could have protected and restored peace in Manipur.”