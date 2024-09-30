Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Sep 30, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Manipur extends AFSPA for another six months

ByHT Correspondent
Sep 30, 2024 03:55 PM IST

In a notification, commissioner (home) N Ashok Kumar said that the Manipur government has decided to maintain the status quo citing violent activities

The Manipur government has extended the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act (AFSPA) for another six months with effect from Tuesday in the ethnic violence-hit northeastern state excluding areas under the jurisdiction of 19 police stations.

The AFSPA has been in effect in Manipur since the early 1980s. (ANI)
The AFSPA has been in effect in Manipur since the early 1980s. (ANI)

In a notification, commissioner (home) N Ashok Kumar said the state government has decided to maintain the status quo citing violent activities of extremist/insurgent groups, the overall law and order situation, and the capability of the state machinery. It said the government analysed the law-and-order situation and that it is not expedient to have a detailed assessment on the ground.

The notification said the security agencies were preoccupied with the maintenance of law and order. “Further it will be premature to arrive at any conclusion or decision on such a sensitive matter without detailed assessment thereby not appropriate to review the ‘Disturbed Area’ status of the state at the moment,” said the notification dated September 26.

The AFSPA, which has been in effect in Manipur since the early 1980s, is modelled on the colonial-era ordinance. It grants special powers to the forces to maintain public order in “disturbed areas”. It has faced much scrutiny for granting sweeping powers to the forces.

The AFSPA prohibits prosecutions without the go-ahead from the Union government if the allegations are linked to duty. A prior sanction from the Union government is needed for any legal proceedings against the armed forces operating in areas where the AFSPA is implemented

The AFSPA was revoked from the Imphal municipality area in 2004, areas under 15 police stations across six districts in April 2022, and four police stations from April 2023.

Get Current Updates on...
See more
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, September 30, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On