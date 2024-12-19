Behaviour of desis on Thailand flight irritates man: 'Indians need to learn civic sense’

It’s a common sight on flights, passengers standing up as soon as the plane touches the runway, eager to disembark. Despite the fact that the plane is still taxiing and the seatbelt sign remains on, people end up crowding the aisles. Instagram user Ankit Kumar noticed something similar, but while the flight was in mid-air. Taking to Instagram, he slammed Indians for standing inside the flight to gossip and eat while travelling to Thailand. Images of Indian passengers standing and eating inside a flight to Thailand. (Instagram/@sarcasm.with.ankit)

In the clip, he mentions that he’s on a flight to Thailand and has witnessed some things that he feels need addressing. He then pans the camera around the cabin, showing passengers standing in groups and gossiping while the plane is still mid-air. He explains that the cabin crew repeatedly asked those standing to return to their seats, but their requests went unheeded.

Frustrated, he says, “Indians love to insult themselves,” as he records one person eating while standing and talking with another individual.

Take a look at the video:

What did social media say?

People were fuming about the video that captured the unruly behaviour of passengers on a flight. One individual wrote, “Indians need to learn civic sense first, then go among normal people. I'm an Indian, too, but I'm self-aware of what to do and what not to do, but some people are just on another level.”

Another added, “People have no etiquette.” A third joined, “Exactly... When someone says Indians lack decency, people get offended. I worked on a cruise ship previously, but when it came to serving Indian guests, my colleagues mostly complained.”

A fourth expressed, “Yes, I have felt the same. We should never defend such people who bring bad name to our country.”

In an unrelated incident, locals in Nainital faced the wrath of a group of tourists after asking them to throw their garbage in a dustbin. Reportedly, the tourists threw empty packets of tissues and cake on the road. They further berated the locals when asked to dispose of the garbage appropriately.