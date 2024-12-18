Menu Explore
Delhi to Kannur flight for 22,000 sparks heated debate: 'Cheaper to go to Dubai'

BySanya Jain
Dec 18, 2024 11:52 AM IST

An X user highlighted how the price of an Indigo ticket from Delhi to Kerala’s Kannur has touched ₹22,000, sparking a heated debate on air ticket cost.

Are flight prices in India skyrocketing at an unsustainable pace? That is the question social media is busy debating after an X user highlighted how the price of an Indigo ticket from Delhi to Kerala’s Kannur has touched 22,000.

A Delhi to Kannur flight for <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>22,000 has sparked a heated debate on social media (Pic for Representation)
A Delhi to Kannur flight for 22,000 has sparked a heated debate on social media (Pic for Representation)

Dr Shama Mohamed, a member of the Congress party, highlighted the issue of expensive flight tickets in an X post. She shared a screenshot of the flight booking page which shows that a direct Indigo flight from Delhi to Kannur on December 22 will set the passenger back by 22,018.

Dr Mohamed slammed the rising cost of air tickets in India, noting that it would be cheaper for a person to fly from India to Dubai than travel domestically.

“Ticket pricing of Indigo from Delhi to Kannur on the 21st. The direct flight costs 22,000! It is cheaper to go to Dubai! This is what monopoly does,” she wrote on X.

Her post proved deeply divisive. On the one hand, social media users agreed that air tickets today cost more than ever, making flights unaffordable for a large majority of the population. On the other hand, people mentioned that she was trying to fly to a less-connected destination during peak travel time, near Christmas, which justified the high cost of tickets.

Raging debate on flight prices

“When you fly in such a short notice to such a small place like Kannur during Christmas holidays the price will be high,” X user Swathi pointed out.

“That’s the issue with Privatization. When air india was under govt rates were not this high and luggage limit was also higher. But now India is becoming slowly non liveable for middle class,” another person countered.

Several users said that flight tickets have become unaffordable, especially post-Covid.

The post-Covid surge in demand, coupled with reduced airline capacities, caused fares to skyrocket.

Some said that the prices are dynamic in India, just like they are across the world. Dynamic pricing leads to inflated fares, specially during festivals, long weekends, and peak travel seasons.

