Delhi man masters ‘martial arts 360 kick’ to become the best, bags Guinness World Record

ByTrisha Sengupta
Nov 09, 2024 07:24 AM IST

A Delhi man practising martial arts for over 15 years performed his “martial arts 360 kick” for the Guinness World Records earlier this year.

A Delhi man’s feat, which helped him get a world record, was captured on camera. In the video, the Tang Soo Do athlete performs a “martial arts 360 kick,” which earned him a place on the Guinness World Records (GWR) list.

The image shows a Delhi man who set a Guinness World Record by mastering the “martial arts 360 kick." (Instagram/@guinnessworldrecords)
The image shows a Delhi man who set a Guinness World Record by mastering the “martial arts 360 kick." (Instagram/@guinnessworldrecords)

“Highest unassisted martial arts 360 kick (male), 2.08 m (6 ft 9 in) by Chinmay Sharma,” the organisation wrote as they posted a video of the record-holder. In a separate blog, GWR explained that Sharma performed the feat in Delhi on August 4 this year.

Take a look at the video here:

Was social media impressed?

The video garnered several likes and comments. Many people were amazed by the feat and congratulated Sharma on his achievement.

“Making India proud,” wrote an Instagram user. “I will break this record,” added another. A third commented, “I am the luckiest student to have a guru like you.” A fourth joined, “This is just wow.”

However, not everyone was impressed and claimed that the feat was not worth a record. Just like this individual who commented, “It is easy.” Expressing a similar sentiment, another added, “Why is this even a world record.”

Who is Chinmay Sharma?

Martial artist Chinmay Sharma has several other Guinness World Records to his name. According to his LinkedIn, he is a self-defence trainer and has been the head coach at Lion Institute of Martial Art for the past seven years. He says that besides teaching over 150 students at the institute, he has also provided self-defence training to girls and women. He has received several awards in his career, which spans over 15 years.

What are your thoughts on this Delhi man’s feat that earned him a world record?

Trending News Viral News, Video, Photos and Weather Updates of India and around the world
