Who is Craig Robinson? All about Michelle Obama’s brother – age, career, wife Kelly McCrum, and children

Michelle Obama and her brother, Craig Robinson, are set to launch a brand-new weekly podcast series, premiering on March 12. The show will feature a rotating lineup of special guests from various sectors, including entertainment, sports, health, and business. Michelle Obama and her brother Craig Robison starts podcast on 12, March. (Instagram @michelleobama44)

The first episode will serve as an introduction, while the second will feature actress and producer Issa Rae. New episodes will be available every week on YouTube and across other audio platforms.

Who is Craig Robinson?

Craig Robinson is a prominent figure known for his career as a broadcaster, basketball coach, and for being the brother of former First Lady Michelle Obama. Born on 21 April, 1962, in Chicago, Robinson grew up on the South Side, the son of Fraser Robinson, a water plant worker, and Marian Robinson, a secretary.

Also read: Michelle Obama's ‘IMO’ podcast: Release date, where to listen and guest list

Robinson showcased his talent on the basketball court while attending Princeton University, where he played for the Princeton Tigers. Over the course of his NCAA career, he scored 1,441 points and earned the title of Ivy League Player of the Year twice (1981-1982 and 1982-1983). He still holds the seventh-highest scoring record in the team's history.

After graduating, Robinson pursued a professional basketball career overseas, signing with the Manchester Giants, a UK-based team. He played two seasons before stepping away from the game to earn an MBA in 1992. Robinson then returned to the United States and briefly explored coaching.

In 2000, Robinson returned to coaching as an assistant at Northwestern University. He later served as the head coach for Brown University’s basketball team for two seasons before spending six years in the same role at Oregon State University.

In his 2010 memoir, Robinson shared that his marriage to Janis Robinson ended around the time he resumed his basketball career. He remarried in 2006 to Kelly McCrum, a former education administrator at Brown University.

Also read: La Salle basketball names Radford coach Darris Nichols as Dunphy's successor

During his first marriage, Robinson fathered two children: Leslie Robinson (born 1996) and Avery Robinson (born 1992). Avery followed in her father’s footsteps, becoming a standout player for Princeton's women's basketball team in 2014. Robinson also has two sons, Austin (born in 2010) and Aaron (born in 2012), with his second wife, Kelly.