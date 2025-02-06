Wild video shows man dressed in black climbing White House security fencing before being caught by Secret Service: Watch

A wild video that has gone viral shows a man wearing a black outfit getting stuck while climbing the security fencing outside the White House. A tourist filmed the man as he charged toward the fence on the South Grounds on Monday, February 3, and started climbing to the top. Witnesses said they heard the man say “fu** it” before he tried to climb over. Wild video shows man dressed in black climbing White House security fencing (AP Photo/Mike Stewart, File)(AP)

What does the video show?

“Bro!” one onlooker could be heard exclaiming as the man continued to climb the fence in an apparent attempt to reach the top. Eventually, Secret Service agents inside the White House grounds raced toward the barrier to stop him.

The climber got stuck as he reached the spikes at the top, and then started to back up and climb back down. He was eventually swarmed by agents.

The video was shot by Oklahoma tourist David Stanley, who described the “surreal” experience in a conversation with Fox 5. Stanley said he and his wife could see rooftop snipers “scurrying around” as officers began to zero in on the climber.

The identity of the man has not been disclosed. Authorities have also not shared the climber’s motive for scaling the White House fence.

The video has been shared widely on X, with the page Injury Pic Page posting it with a caption that appears to be a quote from Stanley. “Saw this pretty surreal thing at the White House today. This man walked by my wife and I as we were taking pics of the White House. He walked by us and said “F$ck it” and started crossing barriers until he reached White House fence. Seeing the snipers on top scurrying around and dogs racing out on the lawn was wild,” the caption reads.

The 18-acre White House complex is reportedly always secured by uniformed officers, special agents, mission support personnel and advanced protective systems. It is unclear if the man would face charges for his action.