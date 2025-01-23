Sean Curran, hero of Donald Trump assassination bid, named US Secret Service director

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday nominated Sean Curran, the head of his security detail, as the director of the Secret Service, reported news agency AFP. Curran was one of the Secret Service agents who helped protect Trump during a failed assassination bid at an election rally in Pennsylvania last year. US President Donald Trump nominated Sean Curran as the new director of the Secret Service(AP)

He was identified as the agent to Trump's right in pictures of the President raising his fist defiantly after he was shot in the ear by a gunman in Butler, Pennsylvania.

Also Read: Trump threatens sweeping tariffs on Russia if Putin refuses to stop ‘ridiculous’ Ukraine war

"Sean is a Great Patriot, who has protected my family over the past few years, and that is why I trust him to lead the Brave Men and Women of the United States Secret Service," Trump posted on Truth Social.

Trump added, “He proved his fearless courage when he risked his own life to help save mine from an assassin's bullet in Butler, Pennsylvania. have complete and total confidence in Sean to make the United States Secret Service stronger than ever before.”

Also Read: US House passes Laken Riley Act as Donald Trump begins crackdown on immigrants

Curran has a career spanning 23 years in the Secret Service, starting as a special agent in their Newark field office. Curran became the head of the Presidential Protective Division during President Trump's first term in office.

Also Read: Donald Trump to send 1,500 additional troops to secure US-Mexico border

Sean Curran's nomination comes after a bipartisan panel recommended that the agency needed leadership with “significant experience outside the Secret Service.”

Panel on assassination attempt

A four-member independent panel presented a 52-page report to homeland security secretary Alejandro Mayorkas calling for reform in the Secret Service and stating that the agency needed reforms post their "historic" failure to prevent the assassination attempt in Pennsylvania.

“The Secret Service has become bureaucratic, complacent, and static,” the report said, adding that fundamental reform was required for the agency to carry out its mission.

The report also noted that without reforms, assassination attempts such as the one in Pennsylvania "can and will happen again."