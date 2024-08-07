Shocking video shows dog starting house fire in Oklahoma after chewing cell phone battery pack: Watch

A shocking video has revealed the moment a house fire started in Tulsa, Oklahoma when a dog chewed a cell phone battery pack. The Tulsa Fire Department responded to a fire caused by a damaged lithium-ion battery. Shocking video shows dog starting house fire in Oklahoma after chewing cell phone battery pack (@CollinRugg/X)

The video shows a dog nibbling on the battery, which explodes and bursts into flames on what looks like the pooch’s bed. Two startled dogs, including the one that accidentally caused the fire, stand at a distance and bark.

"Fire departments all over the country are seeing fires related to these batteries and we want the public to learn about usage, safe storage and proper disposal of these potentially dangerous batteries," the department said, according to USA Today.

Tulsa Fire warned that lithium-ion batteries can cause situations that are deadly. "Lithium-ion batteries are known for storing a significant amount of energy in a compact space. However, when this energy is released uncontrollably, it can generate heat, produce flammable and toxic gasses, and even lead to explosions," Tulsa Fire public information officer Andy Little said.

"Many individuals keep these batteries in their homes for convenience unaware of the potential dangers they pose,” Little added.

Collin Rugg, who shared the video on X, claimed the pets escaped the house through a dog door.

‘I’m glad the animals were able to escape unharmed’

Many X users reacted to the above video, with one commenting, “Wow. Glad there was a doggy door. Hope the house didn’t suffer much damage.” “Batteries need to be made longer lasting, and safer. It’s about time!” one user wrote, while another said, “I’m glad the animals were able to escape unharmed. Lithium batteries have some issues that need fixing!”

“Whoa - okay, it's time to rethink leaving those lithium-ion batteries within reach of our furry anarchists,” one user wrote, while another said, “Thank god they got out! I was scared!” “That’s wild and happens more often than you would think,” one user wrote. Another said, “I'm glad the animals survived.”