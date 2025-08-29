Trump cancels Harris' Secret Service protection ahead of book tour. What changes for her?

President Donald Trump has ordered the Secret Service to end protection for former Vice President Kamala Harris, a senior White House official told USA Today. The move cuts off coverage that had been extended beyond the standard period. By law, former vice presidents receive six months of Secret Service protection after leaving office. Former Vice President Kamala Harris' US Security Service protection has been canceled by Donald Trump.(AP)

Harris’ coverage was pushed to a full year under former President Joe Biden, according to the official. That extension now ends September 1, following Trump’s signed directive dated August 28.

Kirsten Allen, an adviser to Harris, told USA Today: “The Vice President is grateful to the United States Secret Service for their professionalism, dedication, and unwavering commitment to safety.”

What protection will Harris now lose?

According to CNN, the change strips away more than just the agents who guard her around the clock. Secret Service protection also includes daily monitoring of threat intelligence, handling risks that surface in person, and scanning emails, texts, and social media for potential threats.

Without that federal layer, aides say they are concerned they will no longer get the same level of warning about dangers. Harris’ Los Angeles home, which has been under constant watch from federal agents, will no longer have that security. She will now have to rely on private arrangements instead of the full scope of federal protection she has had since leaving office.

Decision comes before Harris’ book tour

The timing lands just as Harris prepares for a 15-city book tour. Losing federal protection means she will need to coordinate private security for each stop.

CNN and The New York Times first reported the cancellation, citing a letter Trump issued to the Department of Homeland Security titled Memorandum for the Secretary of Homeland Security. In the document, reviewed by CNN, Trump wrote:

“You are hereby authorized to discontinue any security-related procedures previously authorized by Executive Memorandum, beyond those required by law, for the following individual, effective September 1, 2025: Former Vice President Kamala D. Harris.”

Not the first time Trump has revoked detail

This is not the first time Trump has pulled Secret Service coverage from political opponents or critics. His past targets included John Bolton, his former national security adviser, and Hunter Biden, the son of President Joe Biden.

FAQs:

When will Kamala Harris’ Secret Service protection end?

Her security detail ends on September 1, 2025.

Why did Harris have extended coverage?

Joe Biden extended it from the standard six months to one year.

Who announced Harris’ gratitude toward the Secret Service?

Her adviser, Kirsten Allen, issued the statement.

What event is Harris preparing for?

She is starting a 15-city book tour.

Has Trump revoked Secret Service protection from others before?

Yes, including John Bolton and Hunter Biden.